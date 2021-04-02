Arthritis is a common condition that is affecting millions of people across the globe right now, it is a group of conditions that affects your bones, typically the joints by causing inflammation and pain. However, it doesn’t only affect joints but other tissues in the body as well. Last week we learnt about leaky gut that leads to autoimmune conditions and Rheumatoid Arthritis (or RA) is one of them, where the inflammation starts after the immune system starts attacking healthy cells in the body. Gut issues that lead to malnutrition, as well as stress, are some of the major causes of arthritis and that’s why the value of nutrition in arthritis is not well known. So, when we are looking at the dietary guidelines for arthritis we have to look at a balanced meal to provide all the nutrients required to keep our bones healthy, plus we need to incorporate foods rich in natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and joint-supporting nutrients. When we look at healing, it’s not just about the addition of nutrients but it’s also about restricting or avoiding certain food options that might trigger pain in the body; like pro-inflammatory foods that generally are high on sugar, saturated fats and trans-fatty acids.

Below are some guidelines to heal the body gradually and to remedy aches and pains:



 Incorporate foods that are high in antioxidants as well as alkaline in nature to control the oxidative stress in the body which will automatically help your body health. When you make your food alkaline, you let the body balance its own pH level the way it needs to, which helps in keeping one’s pain levels in check. Try to add colourful veggies like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, asparagus, lettuce, spinach, carrot, pumpkin, sweet potatoes and so on. Opt for fruits such as cherries, cranberries, varied berries, plums, oranges, grapes, pomegranate and pears.



 Omega 3 fats from flaxseeds, walnuts, flax oil, fatty fish, etc work on controlling the inflammation in the body which helps in controlling pain.



 Copper and magnesium are minerals that are really important for our body to improve bone health, strengthening your muscles, cartilage and tendons around your joints that keep your bone health in check. Magnesium also helps in improving nerve function which really works in controlling aches and pains in the body. One can take one glass of water on an empty stomach that is stored overnight in a copper vessel to get enough copper in the body. To improve magnesium levels and control pain, one can do Epsom salt soaking of either legs or the entire body to relax the muscles and nerves.



 Foods like amla, lemon, tomatoes, berries, etc are the richest sources of citric acid that have the ability to dissolve uric acid (this helps in controlling gout) and a lot of the hard deposits that may accumulate between your joints. Therefore, having these superfoods will just enhance your bone health, control the pain and will reduce inflammation too.



 Check with your healthcare professional in case you need supplementation for vitamin D and calcium because they are the major nutrients that help in improving bone health.



 Movement is important to keep the blood circulation going, to release the feel-good hormone that helps in controlling pain plus improve the nutrient uptake in the body that will enhance healing.



 Focus on getting quality sleep because no matter how well you keep your routine, if your sleep is compromised you will not be able to heal the body as most healing, recovery, repair, detoxification and weight loss happens only when the body is in complete rest mode.

Photo courtesy: Dane Wetton on Unsplash