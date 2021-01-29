It was a personal realisation about a dearth of organic skincare products in the Indian market that led both, Coimbatore-based husband-wife duo Megha and Pritesh Asher and Gurugram-based Upma Kapoor to formulate their own range of skincare products. While the former launched Juicy Chemistry, the latter launched Teal & Terra. Their products are vegan, free from sulphates and parabens and are organic in nature. But, how effective are they?

Tame the mane

Being in the market since 2014, Juicy Chemistry’s hair care products have created a reputation for itself, especially its haircare range. Its Marula, Argan and Lavender (Rs 800 for 100 ml), is light and non-sticky in nature and has a relaxing fragrance. Since it contains Marula and Argan oils, both rich in Oleic acid, it deeply moisturises the scalp and makes hair strands softer. The lavender in the oil helps one relax. Unlike the oil, its Sacha Inchi, Argan and Mango Butter hair mask (Rs 900 for 75 gm) is heavy and sticky in nature, has butter-like texture and smells sweet. Ideal for dry and frizzy hair, it is a pre-shampoo mask that aims at deeply conditioning the hair and bringing shine to them. What’s interesting is that it can be an ideal product for curly hair people out there.







The Lime, Ginger & Rice Organic cold-pressed soap (Rs 550 for 100 gm) quickly loses its shape and it would be ideal if it is put in a soap dish that doesn’t have a strainer. A product that surprised us was their Kakadu Plum, Matcha & Blood Orange face mask (Rs 975 for 20 gm). It is a dry powder that needs users to add some rose water and make a paste before it can be applied. While it might appear inconvenient since we are used to face masks that come in the form of a paste, it works just fine, and is free from preservatives and stabilizers that are needed to hold the texture in cream-based masks. Another point to note is that besides soap, which came in a thin cardboard box, every other product from them came in glass containers.

Availability: juicychemistry.com

Magic potion

Launched in 2017, Teal & Terra takes pride in being the pioneer when it comes to bringing Onion and Castor hair oil (Rs 950 for 100 ml) in the Indian market. The combination, which is considered a blessing for scalp and hair growth, doesn’t reek of onion and is light in nature. "It’s a concoction of 20+ high-quality ingredients and is extremely effective for people with hair issues like hair fall, dandruff as well as for chemically treated hair,” informs Kapoor.





The Kumkumadi oil (Rs 2690 for 30 ml), made mainly from saffron extracts, acts as a night serum and has healing and nourishing properties. The oil is light in nature and spreads well, only two drops are enough to cover the face and the neck and thankfully, it doesn’t make the face greasy in the morning, and is ideal for dry and combination skin. For those with oily skin, Nuskay’s Golden Dew Concentrate works like charm and can be used as a day and night serum both.

The all-in-one face cream (Rs 1150 for 30 ml) aims at replacing moisturiser, BB cream and sunscreen. Infused with a blend of talc, moisturiser, skin brightening minerals and SPF 50, the self-absorbing formula proved true to its name and the result can be seen within five minutes of its application. However, it does need a bit of face powder afterwards to avoid sweat from appearing on the forehead or upper lips.

Availability: tealandterra.com



