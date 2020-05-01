With over five years of experience in the field of yoga and a strong background in the fitness industry for over a decade, Shraddha Iyer, Master Yoga instructor at Sarva and Diva Yoga, founded by Chennai-based entrepreneur Sarvesh Sashi and actor-model Malaika Arora, aims at making a difference in every individual she connects with. The Mumbai-based fitness expert who is adept with Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga and is a certified IASH sound healer talks about finding calmness in the chaos during this pandemic. She observes, “With a full house and many chores to do along with working from home multi-tasking and keeping the mind sane becomes difficult. Since we are spending more time with family, which invariably means varied opinions and differences, it is important to find calmness in the chaos.” Shraddha suggests making a routine for each day and sticking to the same. “Some part of the day should be dedicated to family and your daily chores and the other part can be dedicated to working. Also, it’s important to do some form of exercise like Pranayam daily. All this will contribute to giving some calmness to your mind,” she adds recommending switching to satwik diet. Shraddha who believes in the power of healing through mind, body and soul, also underscores the importance of sleep and suggests practising Yoga Nidra and Chandra Breda to combat sleeplessness.

She also lists four asanas that will aid in striking the right mental balance.

Natrajasana (Dance pose)

* Makes the legs muscles strong.

* Helps increase focus.

* Makes the thighs, hip socket and abdomen flexible

* Strengthens ligaments and improves balance.

* Helps increase concentration.

* Helps release stress and bring calmness especially to the mind

Vrikshasana (Tree pose)

* Very effective to increase focus

* Fortifies the muscles, ligaments and tendons of the legs.

* Strengthens the pelvic and hip ligaments and tendons,

* Brings a sense of stability in the mind.

* Helps reduce stress

Balasana (Child’s pose)

* Reduces anxiety and brings a sense of calmness in the mind.

* Helps relax the body and mind together.

* Helps stretch the back muscles along with the thighs.

* It’s often used as a resting pose in between asanas as it stabilises the whole body and calms to mind

Shirshasana (Yoga headstand)

* Helps relieve depression comes to mind and relieve stress

* Stimulates the glands responsible for producing melatonin which improves sleep

* Stimulates the master gland which is the pituitary gland which is responsible for many hormones in the body

* Strengthens the arms, legs, and spine.

* Strengthens the lungs.

* Tones the abdominal organs.

* Improves digestion.