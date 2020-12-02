The Rangeela actor, Urmila Matondkar, turned to politics and contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a congress ticket. Her election results were unsuccessful and after staying in the party for 5 months, Urmila resigned.

She joined with the Shiv Sena party on Tuesday officially and the party nominated her for the MLC office. Her induction ceremony included Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Uddav’s wife Rashmi Thackeray tied the Shiv Bandhan to Urmila Matondkar as a part of the ceremony.

In a statement released by her on Twitter, she explains her reasons for quitting Congress. “My political stand does not match with Congress. Our sensibilities are different and so are our thought processes. I wish to do so much for Mumbai and I strongly believe that Shiv Sena is a party that will allow me to do so. Therefore, joining with Uddhav Thackrey seems like the right thing for me to do.”

Urmilla contested for the North Mumbai seat from Congress in the 2019 elections. She has been in constant duels with other senior members of the party ever since then.