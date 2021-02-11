Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Bumble conducted a nationwide survey and it found out that Indians are seeking more serious and meaningful relaitonships. The women-first social networking app, revealed one in three (38%) single Indians hope to see themselves in a committed relationship in 2021. The study also showed that one in five (22%) single Indians hope to get married in 2021.

“As we enter a new year, there is a sense of optimism and hope amongst single Indians as they get more intentional about finding love in 2021. We’re observing that our Bumble community is becoming more and more excited about the prospect of dating in real life again. Women in particular are making more empowered dating choices centred on them and their needs. This Valentine’s Day we are excited to see how ourcommunity celebrates, either virtually or IRL,” says Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director.

As India unlocks and restrictions are eased across states, single Indians are also ready to get moving to meet someone in-person who they met online. While almost 73% of single Indians indicate they are ready to travel a couple of hours within their city for an in-person with someone they met online, 19% of people claim they are willing to travel to another city for an in-person date. Pune has the highest number of single Indians (37%) ready to travel within the city to meet someone in-person, followed by Kolkata (33%) and Chennai (32%).

For an IRL (in real life) date, single Indians want to ensure safety protocols of using masks and hand sanitizers. 64% of single Indians claim that before their in-person date, they will also check in on their partner’s health status.

