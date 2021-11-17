Drapes to dress up the city

Lifestyle exhibitions and temporary markets were a thing of fascination to the younger me, who would wander around the stalls holding her mother’s sleeve, mouth agape. Truth be told, they not only present to you an opportunity to savour (often handmade) items of a completely different nature but also represent the best of the shopping experience — colourful, bright, and full of life and conversation.

Several aisles bursting with colours line the interiors of Hyatt Regency Chennai the same way, transporting me back to my childhood experiences. With an impressive collection of over 70 designers keen on presenting and promoting their work, the Festive Edit of Melange Exhibition ‘N’ Sale had something for everyone. Two halls were neatly portioned into stalls guarded by welcoming faces of the vendors. Whether you are one to take on kitsch or rather prefer subtler options, Melange offers options for all your fancies.

Silk saris, embroidered kurtas, ornate jewellery, phone cases, bangles, Chikankari garments, Bandhani kaftans, ponchos; the seemingly inexhaustible list of products available goes on. If you are looking for an experience over tangible commodities instead, there are provisions of a healer for you, who could be spotted sharing her wisdom over tarot cards.

The list of designers include, Easel Mumbai, SID and VANI from Delhi, Asvi Kolkata, Women Fashion from Jaipur, MH Creation Ahmedabad, and Taraz from Indore. Many unwilling to let go of their loyalty have come back for one more show. “Some (designers) are very regular with us. They don’t want to miss any (exhibition). Sometimes, we ask them to skip a few exhibitions to be back later and fresh but they insist because they always get sales,” says Vandana Palsani, one of the founders of Melange.

Melange came as the result of brainstorming between Vandana, Neelam Garg and Vandana Nathany in 2008 that eventually led to the first attempt in Hyderabad and consecutive successful ones in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore. As an endeavour began by three women, it comes as no surprise that Melange supports and empowers female entrepreneurs. “It is a cause we support. We even discount store rates for those working out of their homes. We also often get approached by several NGOs for whom we set up a space for free,” shares Vandana.