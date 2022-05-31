Bengaluru IKEA is ready to open on June 22; here's everything you need to know

After opening in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the IKEA store will now open in Bengaluru on June 22 this year.

Located in Nagasandra, the Northern suburb of Bengaluru, the IKEA store is spread across 460,000 sq ft and will feature 7000+ home furnishing products.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support a faster and more comfortable commute, making the store accessible for the many people of Bengaluru.

The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity. IKEA India has also announced Anje Heim as the Market Manager for the Karnataka market. Anje said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store.”

The store will also house one of the largest children’s play ‘area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.