Anita Dongre's Promise of Hope bracelet to support girl education in Jaisalmer's school

Ace designer Anita Dongre is known for crafting a legacy of exquisite Indian craftsmanship as well as doing philanthropy. She has been crafting collections with a chic global Indian appeal while striving for sustainability, animal welfare and empowerment.

This time, the designer has partnered with New York registered non-profit organization CITTA which works for the development of marginalised communities in remote areas of India. In the association, the multi-faceted designer has crafted the Promise of Hope bracelet as part of an initiative to support and sustain the education of students at Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The bracelet is an insignia of kindness, endurance and gentle strength of an elephant that has been a common motif in most of Anita’s collections and jewellery.

Notably, the proceeds from the sale of the bracelets will fund education at Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School. Sharing her beliefs on inclusivity and contributing to a progressive India, Anita shares, “The women of the Thar desert are ingenious and strong and are able to find joy in the face of some of the hardest living conditions. I partnered with CITTA because we share a strong belief that girls everywhere should be encouraged to have limitless imagination, passion, and ambition. In coming together to support the Rajkumari Ratnavati School, we take one more step towards an equitable world, one in which women accept hope as default and work towards their dreams.”

For the unversed, the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School is an architectural marvel commissioned by CITTA. It is innovatively equipped with sustainable installations like solar panels, and low-carbon materials like local sandstone and has thermal abilities. It was opened to serve more than 400 girls who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Most of them belong to the families of local craftsmen, nomads and weavers, and lack basic education. In that sense, the bracelet is an endeavour to promote girl education in India and strive for their empowerment.

The school trains in not just modern subjects but also teaches artistry, weaving, and embroidery. Michael Daube, founder, CITTA tells, “Many of the students at the school are first-time learners from their family. Our goal is to provide not only education but confidence in the girls. This will definitely have a positive rippling effect on the treatment of women in both their family and community.”

