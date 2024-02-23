Reimagining interior spaces of iconic buildings: Meet designer Masooma Rizvi

When it comes to reimagining interior spaces, art and museum curator, and designer Masooma Rizvi has carved out a niche for herself. The artistic arsenal of the founder of Belita Design Solutions, a premier interior designing firm in India, encompasses the redesign of iconic structures like Rashtrapati Bhavan, art curation of the new Parliament building and Airport Authority of India airports, to name a few.

The connoisseur of Indian culture is a strong advocate of presenting the rich tapestry of the country's heritage in all of her endeavours. Masooma is now lending her magical touch to the Chennai airport as well. Indulge caught up with the interior designer for a chat.



Excerpts:

What was the inspiration behind the art curation at the new Chennai airport?

The inspiration for any airport art that I curate is the city itself. The local flavour must be reflected in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and culturally appropriate. For example, there is a tapestry of silk and zari work showcasing tribal dances woven by local weavers, a first-of-its-kind! Another artwork is a large Tanjore painting, an adaptation of the welcome sign, Vanakkam. Yet another piece of work celebrates the temples of the state, the architectural marvels celebrated across the world.



What were the criteria for choosing the art collection?

My foremost criterion is to understand the place itself. Even though I’ve worked in almost every nook and corner of the country, I have never taken a city and its people for granted. I thoroughly research a place in the context of its cultural and social fabric and curate art that will tie the past to the present and be a bridge for the future.



Did you rope in some undiscovered local talents for the Chennai project?

I have been an advocate of ‘Vocal for Local’ since 2010. At the Chennai airport, the artworks are done by artists from in and around the city. They are hardworking, creative, and methodological. I believe that the South has a treasure chest of untapped talent.



While infusing local elements, how do you ensure that the curation appeals to travellers from across the world as well?

I ensured that while the art and artists are local, the aesthetics of the airport have a global appeal. The Golden Pillars in the Terminal, which became a huge hit with the people, showcases local taste to a global audience. The Vanakkam Tanjore painting is yet another instance of using local art forms to convey global concepts. Art binds humanity, acts as a source of pride for local travellers and as a window to our culture for tourists.



How challenging is curating art for an airport setting?

Creating art for any government organisation is challenging because there are many layers of complexity. From getting numerous permissions to ensuring multiple layers of acceptance and understanding, it is tough for airports as well. Once I have conceptualised an art, I’m careful that it does not hurt anybody’s sentiments. It’s a public space and travellers may have a different interpretation of the art.



Which airport's art collection impressed you the most and why?

It's difficult to pick one airport. I like different elements of different airports – some artwork in one airport, some spaces in another. For instance, I like pet-friendly spaces, relaxation spaces with beautiful art or dedicated spaces for children to unwind.



How do you think art helps travellers enhance their travel experience?

Art is a wonderful way to mitigate stress in an anxiety-ridden atmosphere. It's like a calming tool that helps distract passengers and creates a lot of interest in the place for both locals and tourists because many times even locals do not know the kind of beautiful things that a place has to offer.



How do you think the art scene is going to evolve at airports in future?

Earlier, airports were utility buildings — septic and boring, but today, they are competing with museums and becoming living museums themselves. Airports are an opportunity for us to showcase the traditions of a place, boost e-commerce, and enhance tourism. Given how travel is booming, the best way of showcasing art, culture, and lifestyle will be through living museums, which are utility buildings wherein the decor is made up of specially and carefully curated art and artefacts that tell the story of the land and its people.

