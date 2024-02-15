Chennai cosplayers on the upcoming Comic-Con, the city's first

Unleashing their creativity onto paper, passionate cosplayers from the city gather around to draw designs and create a step-by-step plan on how to make a costume. Their skilled hands carefully cut and shape EVA foam, transforming it into intricate props that would bring their favourite characters to life. They spin the sewing machines stitching fabrics bought from local shops with utmost dedication. As the stage is set for the city’s first-ever comic-con, Chennai Comic Con 2024, the preparations that began months ago have now reached their final stage. “Preceding excitement, there is a lot of tension right now as the costumes are getting ready and we need to make the final arrangements so that everything goes well at the event,” shares Raghul who has been doing cosplay for the past two years. Cosplayers are gearing up for the weekend, to showcase their dedication to their craft and enter a world of imagination.

From local to global

Raghul ventured into the world of cosplay during the pandemic by creating a sword out of wood, thanks to his mechanical engineering background. From then on, doors of opportunities opened one by one and he experimented with more materials and created more props and costumes. He also formed a team to participate in competitions. “Currently, we have more than 20 cosplayers. Apart from us, in Tamil Nadu, there are around 30 to 40 cosplayers. I have a start-up company named Virtual Mechanic Training Centre. I teach science using VR to school kids. I also sell props as a side business. With the revenue made from that, I attend competitions,” shares the cosplayer from Vellore.



Vicky, a cosplayer from Sivakasi who is currently working in Chennai, was Raghul’s client, who later became his friend and was introduced to cosplay competitions. This full-time banker, out of passion, is finding extra time to help Raghul in putting together costumes and preparing his props. “I started the preparations in late August. Physically, to train my body to fit into the costume, I have been going to the gym. For the props and costume preparation, we, as a team or individually, help Raghul on his house’s terrace, which is a workshop,” he shares.

Raghul initially started with wood because, at that time, he felt it was cheaper compared to PVC foam and was accessible. But, since it wasn’t as flexible, he searched local shops and surrendered to using EVA foam, which is the material most cosplayers swear by. “On online websites, EVA foam is very expensive but I found shops in Vellore where they sell it at cheaper prices. The price difference is huge as what is being sold for `6,000 is being sold for `200 offline,” he shares.

Cosplays highlight VFX, needlework, and armour. Raghul adds, “My specialisation is VFX. This year, we are trying to bring out robotics. In 2022, we created Chainsaw Man from Amazon cardboard boxes. This was the first functional cosplay in the world. We built the costume under `500. This year, we will be competing under the VFX category. Props like wings will be functional. Using my mechanical knowledge with cosplay has been fun so far and I think that gives a different touch to characters.”



Twelve of the members from their team House of Shogunate will be participating in competitions. Raghul urges the audience to look out for functional cosplay like Toji and Jugo from Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsawman Devil from Chainsawman, Hawks from My Hero Academia, and Armour and Fabric cosplay like Paz Vizsla from The Mandalorian, and Kratos from God of War. Vicky is still on the lookout for ornaments for his costumes and he is depending on Parry’s Corner, T Nagar, and online websites for that.

According to Raghul, transportation struggles, and competition with 3D-printed costumes await cosplayers. However, the team is confident that they will make an impact at the event. Vicky concludes by saying, “Our goal is to qualify for the Indian Cosplay Competition and finally enter into the World Cosplay Competition. Getting to the world stage is one of our biggest dreams.”

Chennai Comic Con 2024 will be held on February 17&18 at Chennai Trade Center, Nandambakkam