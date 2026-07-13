How to score a seat in Wimbledon’s Royal Box?

Every summer, as the world’s best tennis players battle it out on Centre Court, television cameras inevitably drift toward a small, green-seated enclosure just above the action. Welcome to the Royal Box — 74 seats, zero price tags, and arguably the most exclusive invitation in global sport. So how does someone actually land a spot? Here’s what we know.
Unlike hospitality suites at the Super Bowl or courtside seats at an NBA Finals game, a place in the Wimbledon Royal Box cannot be purchased. There's no resale market, no public lottery, no corporate package with your company logo on it. If you're picturing a very expensive form you can fill out — there isn't one.
The guest list is drawn up by the Chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), a role held by former professional player Debbie Jevans since 2023. And there’s no formal scorecard she’s working from. Reporting on the process has described it as remarkably loose, with the Chair making the final calls, informed by input from the club’s management committee, the Lawn Tennis Association, and other figures in the tennis world.
The AELTC has described the box as a space for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon, and over the decades that circle has expanded well past royalty. The unofficial shortlist of who tends to get the nod includes: Royal families, heads of government and political figures, tennis royalty, athletes from other disciplines, actors, media figures, and cultural icons, commercial partners and sponsors, British armed forces representatives, grassroots supporters of British tennis and other community figures.
There’s a dress code to match the occasion. Men are generally expected to wear a lounge suit or blazer and tie; women are asked for smart, formal attire. Oversized hats are discouraged, mostly out of courtesy to the people sitting behind you. Recent guidance has reportedly steered women away from strapless, off-the-shoulder, or spaghetti-strap outfits as well.
An invitation isn't just a match ticket. Guests are typically treated to lunch in the Clubhouse before play begins, followed by afternoon tea and drinks once the day’s tennis wraps up — all without the queues everyone else on the grounds has to deal with.
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