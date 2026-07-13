How to score a seat in Wimbledon’s Royal Box?

Every summer, as the world’s best tennis players battle it out on Centre Court, television cameras inevitably drift toward a small, green-seated enclosure just above the action. Welcome to the Royal Box — 74 seats, zero price tags, and arguably the most exclusive invitation in global sport. So how does someone actually land a spot? Here’s what we know.

Who decides the Wimbledon Royal Box guest list?

Unlike hospitality suites at the Super Bowl or courtside seats at an NBA Finals game, a place in the Wimbledon Royal Box cannot be purchased. There's no resale market, no public lottery, no corporate package with your company logo on it. If you're picturing a very expensive form you can fill out — there isn't one.