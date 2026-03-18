This Kochi-based startup lets fruit lovers rent an entire tree for the season

Keeping all these in mind, now with the growing technology and high demands, a startup decided to let people rent an entire tree for the season. Finally, with this, mango lovers do not have to share their delights with anyone and can enjoy the real result of their wait with a tasty fruit.

The venture was started by Umesh Damodaran, who previously ran an ed-tech business in Bengaluru. While returning from home, as per colleagues' and friends’ demands, he would bring back high-quality Alphonso from Pallakad. Finally, one day, one of his acquaintances asked if they could get the whole harvest from a single tree. That’s when the bulb flickered, and he got the idea of starting this tree rental business.

The steps for renting a tree are simple. You pick a tree from online listed farms, select the quantity of the fruit, pay for the season, and wait. Farmers would take care of everything, and as the fruits ripen, delivery will be sent to your doorstep.

The starting price for a tree is roughly around INR 10,300, and as per demands the rates will fluctuate. Also, this is not just a Kochi-based business. People can rent their tree at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, and parts of Kerala.

So, could this be the beginning of a new era where harvesting your own fruit is just a click away?