The Illumination Tour reimagines Kolkata through storytelling and after-dark charm

The world may call the City of Joy slow, but don’t you think, sometimes, slow is all we want? Kolkata is a beautiful city, for sure, but night-time Kolkata is ten times more stunning. Even if you are not fond of the architecture or history of the city, you will still pause for a moment to stop by and enjoy the view of a well-lit GPO, the Maniktala Dome or even the New Market Clock Tower, and click a snap or two.

How the Illumination Tour shows Kolkata in a new light!

A lot of credit definitely goes to Mudar Patherya and his Illumination Project, who have taken the initiative to light up these heritage buildings. But what brought it closer to us is the Illumination tour. Doesn’t it sound interesting? So, on a spring evening, we toured Kolkata on a bus with Sujoy Sen and Aditi Ganguly’s Travel Together Everywhere, who showed us the city in a new light — quite literally!