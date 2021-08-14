Recipe: Make this weekend an indulgent affair with Black Forest Gateaux
For those who have graduated from basic baking and are testing their culinary skills with finer desserts, here's a recipe to try - the Black Forest Gateaux by Chef Aldrich Kanchan, from ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.
Serving Portions: 1
Garnishes: Dark chocolate flakes, half-cut cherries
Ingredients for cherry compote
Frozen cherry 2.5 cups | vanilla bean 1 Nos | pomegranate juice 1 cup | castor sugar 1.5 tbsp | corn flour 0.5tbps | water 1 tbsp.
Ingredients for mascarpone whip
Powdered gelatin 200 Bl 1tbps | water 1 tbsp | sugar 1 tbsp | Elle N Vire cream ½ cup | mascarpone 1 cup | vanilla bean 1 Nos | white chocolate 1 cup.
Ingredients for chocolate almond sponge
Cocoa powder 2 tbsp | refined flour 5tbps| icing sugar 2 cups| egg whites 2 cups| almond powder 2 cups, cocoa liqueur (optional) 1 tbsp.
Ingredients for chocolate cremeaux
Elle N Vire cream 1 cup | milk 1 cup | egg yolks 3 | castor sugar 1 tbsp| Fabelle Madagascar chocolate 3 cups | Elle N Vire cream whipped 31/2 cups
Ingredients for cocoa sable
Brown sugar 1 cup | castor sugar 2 tbsp | trimoline 3tbps | unsalted butter 2 ½ cups | egg yolks 3 pcs | wheat flour 3cups | cocoa powder 2tbps | baking soda 1gm | salt 1gm | Fabelle Madagascar Chocolate 1 cup.
Also read: Recipe: Try this Soft Chocolate Cake With Hazelnut Creme recipe on World Chocolate Day
Method
- Cook the vanilla bean, pomegranate juice and sugar and bring to a boil
- Add in the corn starch and thicken
- Add in the cherries and cook well to compote
- Pour in half kg ring moulds
- Hydrate gelatin with water
- Heat the cream of 96 gms and infuse with vanilla beans
- Add gelatin to this mixture and pour over the mascarpone and Fabelle White Chocolate
- Blend with the remaining cream and store chilled overnight
- Whip the next day
- Whip the egg whites with the sugar and fold with dry ingredients
- Spread in two 40 X 60 trays and bake at 170 for about 20 min
- Form a cremeaux with yolks, milk and 125 ml of cream and pour over the chocolate
- Cool to 34 degree celsius and fold with whipped cream
- Paddle butter, sugar and trimoline
- Add yolks to combine followed by the dry ingredients
- Chill, sheet and bake for the base of the gateaux
- Use for garnish