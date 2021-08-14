Recipe: Make this weekend an indulgent affair with Black Forest Gateaux

For those who have graduated from basic baking and are testing their culinary skills with finer desserts, here's a recipe to try - the Black Forest Gateaux by Chef Aldrich Kanchan, from ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.

Serving Portions: 1

Garnishes: Dark chocolate flakes, half-cut cherries

Ingredients for cherry compote

Frozen cherry 2.5 cups | vanilla bean 1 Nos | pomegranate juice 1 cup | castor sugar 1.5 tbsp | corn flour 0.5tbps | water 1 tbsp.

Ingredients for mascarpone whip

Powdered gelatin 200 Bl 1tbps | water 1 tbsp | sugar 1 tbsp | Elle N Vire cream ½ cup | mascarpone 1 cup | vanilla bean 1 Nos | white chocolate 1 cup.

Ingredients for chocolate almond sponge

Cocoa powder 2 tbsp | refined flour 5tbps| icing sugar 2 cups| egg whites 2 cups| almond powder 2 cups, cocoa liqueur (optional) 1 tbsp.

Ingredients for chocolate cremeaux

Elle N Vire cream 1 cup | milk 1 cup | egg yolks 3 | castor sugar 1 tbsp| Fabelle Madagascar chocolate 3 cups | Elle N Vire cream whipped 31/2 cups

Ingredients for cocoa sable

Brown sugar 1 cup | castor sugar 2 tbsp | trimoline 3tbps | unsalted butter 2 ½ cups | egg yolks 3 pcs | wheat flour 3cups | cocoa powder 2tbps | baking soda 1gm | salt 1gm | Fabelle Madagascar Chocolate 1 cup.

Method