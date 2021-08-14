Recipe: Make this weekend an indulgent affair with Black Forest Gateaux

Black Forest Gateaux dessert

Black Forest Gateaux

For those who have graduated from basic baking and are testing their culinary skills with finer desserts, here's a recipe to try - the Black Forest Gateaux by Chef Aldrich Kanchan, from ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. 

Serving Portions: 1

Garnishes: Dark chocolate flakes, half-cut cherries

Ingredients for cherry compote

Frozen cherry 2.5 cups | vanilla bean 1 Nos | pomegranate juice 1 cup | castor sugar 1.5 tbsp | corn flour 0.5tbps | water 1 tbsp.

Ingredients for mascarpone whip

Powdered gelatin 200 Bl 1tbps | water 1 tbsp | sugar 1 tbsp | Elle N Vire cream  ½ cup | mascarpone  1 cup | vanilla bean 1 Nos | white chocolate 1 cup. 

Ingredients for chocolate almond sponge

Cocoa powder 2 tbsp | refined flour 5tbps| icing sugar 2 cups| egg whites 2 cups| almond powder 2 cups, cocoa liqueur (optional) 1 tbsp.

Ingredients for chocolate cremeaux

Elle N Vire cream 1 cup | milk 1 cup | egg yolks 3 | castor sugar 1 tbsp| Fabelle Madagascar chocolate 3 cups | Elle N Vire cream whipped 31/2 cups

Ingredients for cocoa sable

Brown sugar 1 cup | castor sugar 2 tbsp | trimoline 3tbps | unsalted butter 2 ½ cups | egg yolks 3 pcs | wheat flour 3cups | cocoa powder 2tbps | baking soda 1gm | salt 1gm | Fabelle Madagascar Chocolate 1 cup.

Method

  1. Cook the vanilla bean, pomegranate juice and sugar and bring to a boil
  2. Add in the corn starch and thicken
  3. Add in the cherries and cook well to compote
  4. Pour in half kg ring moulds
  5. Hydrate gelatin with water
  6. Heat the cream of 96 gms and infuse with vanilla beans
  7. Add gelatin to this mixture and pour over the mascarpone and Fabelle White Chocolate
  8. Blend with the remaining cream and store chilled overnight
  9. Whip the next day
  10. Whip the egg whites with the sugar and fold with dry ingredients
  11. Spread in two 40 X 60 trays and bake at 170 for about 20 min
  12. Form a cremeaux with yolks, milk and 125 ml of cream and pour over the chocolate
  13. Cool to 34 degree celsius and fold with whipped cream
  14. Paddle butter, sugar and trimoline
  15. Add yolks to combine followed by the dry ingredients
  16. Chill, sheet and bake for the base of the gateaux
  17. Use for garnish

 

 
