World Coffee Day special: Try these three unique coffee recipes at home

It's International Coffee Day and a good cup of coffee is all you need to kickstart your routine or change your mood. But if you are someone who likes to experiment with different brews and coffees, then here's what we suggest, try these simple but unique coffee recipes by Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India this World Coffee Day:

Mint & Vanilla Cold Brew:

Cold Brew can be served to guests in any season and you can be creative to make this caffeinated beverage with simple ingredients.

Mint & Vanilla Coldbrew

Ingredients:

150ml Coldbrew (Any medium or light roast coffee)

2-4 Mint leaves

30ml Vanilla syrup

6-8 Ice cubes

Method:

Place mint leaves in the bottom of a glass and muddle it with a muddler.

Add Vanilla syrup, if you don’t have vanilla syrup you can use 20gms of brown (raw) sugar and mix it well.

Add all the ice cubes into the glass and pour the cold brew over it.

Your refreshing café style cold brew is ready, stir it well before you serve to your guests.

Orange Iced coffee:

Sweet and tangy flavoured coffees have always been people’s favourite. The tartness of the orange and subtle sweetness of the sugar definitely add a delicious tang to freshly brewed medium roast coffee. Try Columbian coffee brewed in French press or Chemex.

Orange Iced coffee

Ingredients:

150ml Brewed coffee (French press/ Chemex)

One medium-sized orange

20ml Sugar syrup

6-8 Ice cubes

Directions:

Brew your coffee, strain it and cool it down.

Make a juice of half orange and pour it into a glass.

Fill the glass with ice cubes and pour brewed coffee over it.

Add sugar syrup and stir it.

Dolce Chocolate Latte:

Delicious, easy, café style latte recipe with lots of chocolate and cream thrown in, surely makes for an after food-beverage!

Dolce Chocolate Latte

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso (Moka pot coffee)

60ml Milk

60ml Cream

20gm White chocolate

10ml Vanilla syrup (optional)

Directions:

In medium-size pan heat milk, cream, white chocolate and espresso until chocolate is melted. Stir it occasionally.

Add vanilla syrup and boil it hot.

Pour into coffee mugs and top it with some grated white chocolate.

If you want to make it completely vegan, replace milk with almond milk and cream with soy cream. Also if you don’t have an espresso maker or Moka pot at home, don’t give an excuse, and try making your cuppa with south Indian filter decoction.