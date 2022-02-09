Say no to everything white, the promises of 'no-white diet'

Choosing a diet for weight loss can be quite a task when the options are plenty. Cutting down calories can be exhausting -- Keto gives the flu, Atkins causes constipation and Paleo is hard to sustain. But, the new fad, ‘no white diet’, is easy to adhere to and promises results.



The hardcore followers of this diet stay away from sugar, rice, pasta, potatoes, bread, commercially baked goods and dairy. In short, they don’t eat anything that’s white in colour. Nutritionists and diet followers gives us a lowdown.



According to them, it is easy to sustain, helps lose weight and keeps blood sugar levels in check. “All the healthy diets have one thing in common -- they promote colourful plates and suggest the elimination of simple carbohydrates and unhealthy fats,” says Dr Gayathri, consultant nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals.

Refined and processed foods are loaded with simple carbohydrates which cause blood sugar to spike and drop. This causes cravings and weight gain.



According to Dr Deepa Agarwal, founder of Nutriclinic in Banjara Hills, simple carbs cause inflammation. “However, people can do what’s called healthy cheating. They can eat cauliflower, garlic, pear, cashews, faux seeds and dairy products such as cheese and paneer. I suggest a rainbow diet, which involves eating fruits and vegetables of different colours every day,” she says.



Priyanka Singh, an analyst who works for a private firm in the city, had found it difficult to adhere to most of the diets for two years. But, three months ago, she went on the ‘no-white diet’ and has stuck to it. “The aim was to avoid going to the gym. It has shown good results. After meeting a few doctor friends of mine, I decided to include dairy products and cereals such as oatmeal,” she says.