How weighted blankets can improve your sleep quality in this wet weather

Are you one of those who struggle to sleep at night? Maybe because you're worried about the pile up of work, relationship drama, or perhaps financial worries. You may even have tried meditation apps to ease into a relaxed state and still nothing seems to help. Maybe, its time to switch to a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets work through deep pressure touch (DPT)

Weighted blankets are scientifically proven to improve sleep quality, especially for those with sleep disorders and people with ADHD or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The most widely accepted mechanism behind weighted blankets is Deep Pressure Touch (DPT). It is a form of tactile sensory input achieved through holding, squeezing, or pressing. DPT stimulates mechanoreceptors in the skin, influencing the body’s nervous system. This stimulation can reduce sympathetic nervous activity (responsible for the “fight or flight” response) and enhance parasympathetic activity, which governs “rest and digestion.”