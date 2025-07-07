How weighted blankets can improve your sleep quality in this wet weather

Are you one of those who struggle to sleep at night? Maybe because you're worried about the pile up of work, relationship drama, or perhaps financial worries. You may even have tried meditation apps to ease into a relaxed state and still nothing seems to help. Maybe, its time to switch to a weighted blanket.
Weighted blankets are scientifically proven to improve sleep quality, especially for those with sleep disorders and people with ADHD or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
The most widely accepted mechanism behind weighted blankets is Deep Pressure Touch (DPT). It is a form of tactile sensory input achieved through holding, squeezing, or pressing. DPT stimulates mechanoreceptors in the skin, influencing the body’s nervous system. This stimulation can reduce sympathetic nervous activity (responsible for the “fight or flight” response) and enhance parasympathetic activity, which governs “rest and digestion.”
This shift results in a calming effect, including lower heart rate, reduced anxiety, relaxed muscles, and steady breathing, all of which support better sleep. DPT also encourages the release of dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, contributing to mood regulation and physical relaxation.
How heavy are weighted blankets? They typically range from 2.2 to 13.6 kilograms. The general guideline is that a weighted blanket should be approximately 10% of a person's body weight, though some people prefer slightly heavier or lighter options based on personal comfort and therapeutic needs.
If the pitter patter on your window isn't enough. you might benefit from some deep pressure touch on your skin to regulate your nervous system better.
