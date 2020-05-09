Your mother ensured your health was her top priority. Perhaps this Mother's Day, is a chance to do the same for her, and encourage her to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, said, “I believe it’s equally important for us to treat our own

health as priority, along with that of our families. As mothers, we tend to neglect our own health and

give our family’s interest and health utmost importance. For mothers with a hectic work schedule and a

family to look after, eating right should be a priority. I rely on almonds as they are a source of 15

nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc etc. Since I travel frequently for shoots

and other engagements, I ensure keeping a handful of almonds with me so that I always have a healthy

snack handy.”

Almonds are packed with healthy fats and protein, they are also rich in antioxidants.

Making small yet impactful changes can go a long way. And adding a handful of almonds to your mother's diet is a simple but great way to get off to a good start. They not only serve as a nutritious snack, but have also been shown to impart a number of health benefits such as weight management, heart health, skin health and diabetes.

Studies show that almonds help to reduce the risk of diabetes.

For every mother, be it a working mother or a stay-at-home mother, there’s an endless list of

commitments. While balancing motherhood, household duties, work life and social commitments, her

own health takes a backseat. Following a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle like consuming almonds

every day and engaging in a physical activity, can lead to a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Almonds have magnesium, which helps to lower blood pressure.



Nutrition and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy adds to this,“I always stress on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, more so for mothers. One way to do this, is by reducing the intake of saturated fats and replacing them with foods that are rich in monounsaturated fats like almonds. They are loaded with nutrients and are also a rich source of protein. I strongly believe that once the mother in the house sets an example and makes a positive change, it’s much easier for the family to follow.”



(Contributed by the Almond Board of California.)