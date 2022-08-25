How restorative therapy can help you unleash your creativity:

Restorative therapies promote people’s welfare at physical, psychological and creative levels by taking a holistic approach to their health. Yoga and meditation are ideal illustrations of these restorative therapies because, with consistent practice, they help people transform on all levels.

Experts state that those who practise yoga learn to connect with their body, mind and soul. While those who practise meditation employ breath work to achieve relaxation. Yoga is frequently linked to a steady increase in flexibility and strength, but it's also an excellent way to foster creativity. Yoga aids in the development of creative force and many research studies support the claim.

Creativity: The most prized soft skill necessary

Every type of professional needs creativity, productivity and focus to not only meet the requirements but also thrive at the task at hand. It takes creativity and focus to concentrate on the task at hand and execute it successfully. Your artistic expression can consist of carrying out the task deftly, with a flourish that goes above and beyond the call of duty and shows your passion for what you do. This is the creative flair for which humans are known.

Although exhibiting your artistic prowess is tremendously satisfying, it is difficult to connect with this side of yourself. A healthy blend of silence and awareness leads to creativity. Because of our constant stream of distractions and preoccupations, being aware can be difficult state to achieve. Yoga and meditation are two of the most consistently effective approaches to enter this state. Through regular use of these therapies, we can cultivate creativity by becoming more aware of our body, breath and mind. The river of creativity and inspiration can flow from this place of clarity.

How do restorative therapies help in fostering creativity?

Daily meditation and yoga practice retrain your body and mind to pass without any judgment in a situation. Then it lets go of all outside influences while remaining consciously in the present. As a result, it unifies all the transitory ideas and emotions, and promotes serenity. One is then ready to move forward with complete concentration and originality.

Harmony between the mind and body can be achieved by combining the ancient knowledge of yoga with laughing therapy, pranayama, and healthy ayurvedic food practices. One of the simplest methods for getting in touch with our inner kid is laughter therapy. We are most creative when we are young because we allow ourselves to operate from a position of wonder, without any unneeded judgement.

Research on the effects of restorative therapies on creativity

Mark Beeman, a well-known researcher at Northwestern University and the author of the book, The Eureka Factor, has spent many years trying to figure out how people’s brains operate. He has been successful in identifying a few dependable tendencies in effective problem-solvers. These individuals’ brainwaves slowed down to the ‘alpha brainwaves’ pattern, which occurs when the mind is calm but alert, and persisted in this state until they found the solution. A creative individual who is in the ‘zone’ and performing at their best without feeling overwhelmed will exhibit alpha waves. However, ‘beta brainwaves’ typically happen when our minds are active, anxious and are multitasking.