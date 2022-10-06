Here is why you should add walnuts to your daily diet

For daily consumption, it is advised to eat about 28 g, or about a handful, of walnuts.

According to sources, The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that in 2016, India accounted for 63 percent of all deaths that were caused by non-communicable diseases, with cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounting for 27percent of these deaths. These are some pretty alarming numbers, and they are only rising. Most people are in danger of acquiring heart disease, whether you blame it on our family's medical history or the fast-paced lifestyle that is causing complaints of excessive cholesterol. Fortunately, several factors enable us to reduce the risk of CVD and pursue a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Also read: Rosemilk Pannacotta and coffees from Palani Hills are some of the reasons you will linger at Sweet Spot's new cafe in Alwarpet

Many research studies state that a crucial step towards better health is including a handful of California walnuts in a balanced, nutrient-rich diet that also includes physical activity. These nuts include polyunsaturated fats, also known as ‘good fats,’ and ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), which may lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, two key risk factors for heart disease.

According to a new scientific study that was published in Advances of Nutrition, a heart-healthy eating pattern should include foods high in plant-based omega-3 ALA, such as walnuts. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), eating four or more servings of nuts per week, particularly walnuts, may help reduce one's chance of developing heart disease.

Also read: Black Vanilla Gourmet store offers exotic imported goodies from 40 countries

For daily consumption, it is advised to eat about 28 g, or about a handful, of walnuts. This quantity provides the necessary 2.5g of plant-based omega-3, 4g of protein, and 2g of fibre for general health. Although walnuts can be consumed all year long and at any time of the day, eating them in the evenings is a good option. These are made up of PICO melatonin, which enters the brain and raises serotonin levels, ultimately encouraging sleep.

Here are some tips to add walnuts to your daily diet: