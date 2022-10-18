Here are some common misconceptions and proven facts about arthritis

Arthritis is one of the most common health issues in the country. It is commonly known that arthritis can cause one or more joints to ache, swell, and become inflamed. It is a general phrase used to describe a variety of illnesses rather than referring to a specific ailment. Although there are more than 100 different forms of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis (OA) are the most prevalent (RA). In contrast to RA, which primarily affects the immune system and can injure joints, muscles, connective tissue, tendons, and fibrous tissue, OA is the degeneration of the cartilage that covers the ends of bones. It can affect any joint, including the hands, hips, knees, and spine.

Also read: Here's why you need to focus on muscle health as you get older

According to reports, there are more than 180 million instances of arthritis in India, making it more widespread than many other well-known diseases including diabetes, AIDS, and cancer. Every year, 14 percent of Indians seek medical attention for this joint problem.

Although this ailment is relatively widespread, several myths continue to keep people from getting the care they require to reduce their symptoms and improve their quality of life. We bring you some widespread misconceptions about arthritis in India:

Arthritis is an old-age disease and cannot affect children

Fact: Even though several types of arthritis can affect both kids and young adults, the ailment is more common among the elderly. Juvenile arthritis, also known as childhood arthritis or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, is the most common type of arthritis in children and can permanently damage joints.

All joint pains are arthritis

Fact: Numerous conditions, such as tendonitis, bursitis, and other soft-tissue injuries, can result in joint pain and have pain characteristics similar to those of arthritis. Therefore, before treating any type of joint discomfort, a detailed medical diagnosis must be made.

Also read: Here are six yoga exercises to keep you fit and glowing for the festive season

When you start experiencing joint pain, you should wait to see if it goes away on its own

Fact: Not only may early arthritis diagnosis and therapy save your joints, but they can also safeguard your vital organs from damage. The heart, blood vessels, brain, skin, eyes, lungs, and skin can all be harmed by some types of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Given the variety of therapies available, it is critical to determine the type of arthritis you have as soon as possible. By starting the appropriate course of treatment, you can reduce your risk of experiencing side effects in the long run.

Exercising will worsen your condition

Fact: Exercise improves strength, flexibility, and range of motion while reducing pain and swelling. Inactivity might exacerbate the symptoms by exacerbating the discomfort and edema. It's crucial to understand your limitations and the type of exercise that will assist you before enrolling in any programme.

Hand and feet will remain deformed

Fact: Untreated and undetected arthritis can lead to deformities. However, with early discovery and treatment, this can be prevented. The majority of arthritis sufferers have useful lives.