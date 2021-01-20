If stunning views of sun-kissed beaches and blue pristine waters are your idea of the perfect holiday then here's some good news. The exotic island country of Seychelles re-opens its borders to all countries worldwide.

The news was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde during a joint press brief with his counterpart from the Health Ministry, Mrs Peggy Vidot on Thursday, January 14, 2021. This announcement comes after the recent launch of the immunization campaign. The ministers stated that this will be executed in a two-step approach by simplifying and relaxing the restrictive measures to relaunch the tourism industry in Seychelles. Lubaina Sheerazi, CEO & Co-founder, BRANDit, the Marketing and PR office for Seychelles Tourism Board in India said, “2021 has kicked off on a positive note presenting us with a wide scope to promote safe holidays to the Seychelles islands. Until now, the destination was limited to visitors only through private jet transfers but this move will offer a much-needed new option to Indians looking for an international holiday”.

If you are vaccinated, here's what you need to know: In the first phase of the opening, travellers will be required to produce proof of a valid vaccination certificate from the national health authority (minimum of two weeks since the administration of the second dose of the vaccine) along with a negative COVID-19 PCR report obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel. These visitors need not quarantine upon arrival to Seychelles.



Private jet transfers for Indians: The Seychelles Islands is currently open to Indian visitors through private jet transfers only. Such travellers will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR report obtained less than 72 hours prior to travel. The Indian government has signed an air bubble agreement with Seychelles allowing Air Seychelles to fly into the destination from India. Visitors who haven’t taken the complete dose of vaccination or not travelling via private jets, will not be permitted entry into Seychelles. This will be in force until mid-March once Seychelles has vaccinated a large majority of its adult population.



Mid- March entry: The country will open up to all visitors, vaccinated or not. Travellers planning a vacation during this time will only have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR certificate with the test taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to departure with no quarantine upon arrival into the country.

Irrespective of when one may travel to Seychelles, visitors have to abide by the existing health measures (like wearing face masks and social distancing) which remain applicable as per the travel advisory published on the Department of Tourism website.