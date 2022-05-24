Brother’s Day 2022: From scuba diving to rock climbing, experience these five adventure activities with your sibling

Brother's Day 2022: Here are some fun activities you can Indulge in with your siblings this year

National Brother's Day is celebrated on May 24 every year in the US. However, if you are someone who loves to hang out with your brother, then this day could be a great excuce to take a break from your hectic work or study schedules. Indulge curates a list of adventure activities that you can take part in with your siblings (or even friends you consider family) to create unforgettable memories for life.

Scuba diving in the Andamans

Explore the depths of the Indian ocean with your sibling at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This archipelago — which is worth a visit simply for its stunning view of the silvery shores, crystal clear water, and palm-lined beaches — offers scuba diving activities. Swim underwater, explore beautiful coral reefs, exotic fishes, and other sea animals around.

Hot air balloon ride in Jaipur

If you are in the mood for something different from the usual adventure sports, Hot Air Ballooning is a great choice to consider. Take a look at the splendid beauty of Jaipur and other Rajasthani villages nearby with a mind-blowing aerial view.

A trip to Rishikesh

Here's one for the outgoing, adrenaline-seeking siblings. Rishikesh has many adventurous sports to offer, including zip-lining, bungee jumping, and a giant swing ride, to name a few. As for water sports, the list includes river rafting, parasailing, body surfing, cliff jumping, and much more. On the other hand, if you prefer a peaceful holiday, Rishikesh also offers serene nature walks and a safari ride.

Skydiving in Mysore

Another one for the siblings who prefer the outdoors. Mysore is popular for its cultural heritage and architectural wonders, but did you know that the city also caters to the adrenaline junkies out there with its plethora of adventure sports? According to sources, Mysore is considered the best place in India to try skydiving. If you are among the people who believe that nothing beats the adrenaline rush you get while diving from 10,000 feet above ground level, then this is definitely for you.

Rock climbing in Badami

Climb to the top together (literally) with your sibling at Badami, a small town in north Karnataka. This region is ideal for rock-climbing adventures. You can also explore the town, the cave temples and other historic monuments around.