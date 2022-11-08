Discover Kochi through the prism of art; Here are some places to stay during Kochi Muziris Biennale

Appreciate contemporary arts or not, the Kochi Muziris Biennale appeals to all. With its thriving sense of artistic expression that reflects quirky concepts, cultural expression, installations of modern rationale, and even some hard-hitting social messaging, the fifth edition of Kochi Muziris Biennale is all set to take place between December 12, 2022 and April 10, 2023. The festival has been curated by Singapore-based Indian visual artist, Shubhigi Rao.

The famed international contemporary art exhibition runs for four months on the island of Fort Kochi in Kerala. So, if you are looking to soak into the art and ideas of this backwater paradise close and personal, we offer you a list of properties that will help you to achieve your objective.

Beach Gate Bungalows, Kochi, Kerala

Located in the bylanes of Fort Kochi, the centre of the Biennale, are two private and exclusive heritage villas available for rent, the Beach Gate Bungalows, and CGH Earth. Each of these Bungalows is replete with modern luxuries of a private pool, lush gardens, a fully equipped kitchen with grocery on call, an attentive staff for housekeeping and maintenance, and even a chef on call to whip traditional or popular cuisine. Consisting of three bedrooms, a dining room, and a living room each, and the fact that the thriving scene of the Biennale is a few minute's walks away makes them an ideal choice to stay whether travelling with family or friends.

Brunton Boatyard, Kochi, Kerala

No place unravels the unique story of Fort Kochi better than Brunton Boatyard. The harbour's story inspires the hotel. Elegant and earthy sea-facing rooms and suites don’t just reflect the city's strong local character but are also equipped with all modern luxuries. You can watch ships and fishing boats go by, Chinese nets in action or gambolling dolphins waft over the waves from the leisure of your rooms and indulge in an adventurous time-travel Kochi episode.

Chittoor Kottaram, Kochi, Kerala

Earthy Kerala luxuries and elegance mark every inch of this 200-year-old King's abode, a royal mansion of devotion by the picturesque backwaters. Built by the Rajah of Cochin as a getaway from his routine and to pay homage to the family deity temple close by, Chittoor Kottaram is a destination by itself. Entering the single-key heritage palace with a mystical boat ride through the Kerala waters and one is already transported to a fantastical bygone era.

Airy, well-lit, and most aesthetically decorated, three bedrooms and living quarters are dotted with wooden windows, a beautiful verandah, and a backyard to sit back, relax and enjoy the most gorgeous greens and waters. You can also enjoy dishes that are Kerala's best-kept secrets, as carefully planned and personalized to suit tastes and dietary needs.

Eighth Bastion, Kochi, Kerala: A boutique hotel in charming Fort Kochi

Step into a chapter of history when you go to Eighth Bastion, in the heart of Fort Kochi. Located on a once-historical Dutch landmark, this hotel conjures up visions of the past. It brings alive a time when this Malabar region was a battleground for Europe's most prominent seafaring nations, who fought over spices and trade routes for 300 years. Legend has it that there were seven bastions in Fort Kochi, built by the Portuguese and strengthened by the Dutch East India Company, or the VOC. The bastions defended Cochin for 500 years and CGH Earth's Eighth Bastion adds to this legacy. Even as you step into our reception area, you see a model of the legendary Batavia', a reminder of the VOC's power and their importance in the trade of the region.