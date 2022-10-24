Here is how you can celebrate Diwali like a royal

Luxurious hotels with traditional and historical backgrounds are at the top of everyone's Google search list as the long Diwali weekend approaches. These five palace hotels near Delhi-NCR are your best bet if you're looking for the nicest royal palaces to stay in. They seem like they belong in a fairy tale. Celebrate this Diwali like a Maharaja by staying at one of these renowned royal palace hotels and taking advantage of the real royal fare, sparkling fairy lights, vibrant phantasmagoria of fireworks, cultural events, and more in the most enchanted setting.

Neemrana Fort Palace, Rajasthan

If there is such a thing as luxury, it is the Neemrana Fort Palace. A short drive from Delhi, the opulent building is among the most attractive homes. In addition to a luxurious stay, Neemrana Fort Palace is a great place to spend a Diwali weekend where you and your family can take advantage of the amphitheatre, hanging gardens with a salon, a restaurant with a roof-top garden, and conference halls with special suites offering exceptional views of the Fort-Palace. Neemrana Fort Palace, which has a history that dates back to the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan, is a foregone conclusion wonderful location for a grand Diwali celebration.

Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan

Nahargarh is located next to Ranthambhore's forest, surrounded by a vast expanse of trees and a wide variety of wildlife. Visitors see the sumptuous royal hotel Nahargarh as one of Rajasthan's most lavish resorts, where the mornings are jam-packed with thrilling safaris and tiger tours and the evenings are jam-packed with cultural performances. An attraction in and of itself is the resort's well-designed layout and ambience.

Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

Oberoi Amarvilas, one of Delhi's top riverfront resorts, is a place you should visit at least once in your lifetime. Every accommodation in the hotel and restaurant has a direct view of the Taj Mahal. With its fountains, terraced lawns, reflecting pools, and pavilions, this exquisite hotel gives you opulent hospitality and a unique experience. It's the perfect place to stay for a Diwali getaway.

Six Senses Barwara, Rajasthan

This exquisite property, located in Rajasthan, was constructed in the 14th century and features two ancient palaces and two temples that have been meticulously restored to its former grandeur. It is encircled by the magnificent Aravallis. Enjoy the view of the Chauth ka Barwara Mandir temple perched over the lake or the Barwara Heritage village from your private terrace. The suites' unique, walled retreat combines elegance and grandeur.

Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal

The OG Luxe Stay in Karnal is the luxurious grandeur of the Indian Maharaja era, displaying an amazing combination of components influenced by the traditional Rajputana and Mughal schools of architecture. Noor Mahal Palace is the place to go if you want to feel majestic. One feels like royalty as they stroll down the expansive hallways while admiring the stunning arches and elaborately decorated walls. Every nook and cranny of this Palace has a distinctively royal feel and is worthy of being Instagrammed. This is one of India's best palace hotels, and it may contain more artefacts and antiquities than any museum anywhere in the world.