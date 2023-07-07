World Chocolate Day: Top 5 chocolate tours around the world

Embarking on a chocolate tour is an exceptional way to experience the magic of chocolate in its various forms

It’s World Chocolate Day today, and who does not enjoy a bar of good chocolate, unless of course, you can’t, for health reasons. But never mind, as we celebrate our beloved treat; let’s embark on a delightful chocolate tour, shall we?

Explore the world’s finest cocoa plantations, witness the chocolate-making process firsthand, and savour delectable creations as Thomas Cook India Limited & SOTC Travel present the top five chocolate tours around the world that promise to take you on an unforgettable journey through the realm of chocolate.

Switzerland — Chocolate Paradise in the Alps

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Swiss chocolate as you tour renowned chocolate factories and experience traditional Swiss chocolate-making techniques. Also indulge in heavenly Swiss chocolate bars, truffles, and pralines while admiring the breathtaking Swiss Alps.

Belgium — The Art of Chocolate

A country renowned for its exquisite chocolate craftsmanship, in Belgium, you can explore the historic city of Brussels and discover its famous chocolatiers. Witness the meticulous artistry behind the creation of pralines and learn about Belgium's chocolate heritage, while you indulge in melt-in-your-mouth truffles and savour authentic Belgian hot chocolate.

Also read: From a Museum of the Future to a photo frame in the sky, here are some epic spots to visit in Dubai

Mexico — The Birthplace of Chocolate

Embark on a journey to the birthplace of chocolate in Mexico, where ancient civilizations revered cocoa as a sacred gift. Explore the tropical cacao plantations and witness the traditional methods of cocoa bean harvesting and fermentation. Immerse yourself in the vibrant Mexican culture as you taste authentic Mexican hot chocolate and learn about the historical significance of chocolate in the Aztec

and Mayan civilizations.

USA — Sweet Delights in Hershey, Pennsylvania

A visit to Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a must for chocolate enthusiasts. Known as The Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey is home to the iconic Hershey's chocolate. Take a guided tour through the Hershey's Chocolate World attraction and learn about the chocolate-making process. At the Hershey's Chocolate Lab, you can also create personalised chocolate bars. The Hershey's Chocolate Spa is also a treat for those seeking chocolate-infused relaxation.

Peru — The Flavours of the Amazon

Peru offers a unique chocolate tour that allows you to explore the flavours of the Amazon rainforest. Discover the origin of Peruvian cocoa and witness the sustainable practices of local farmers. Participate in hands-on chocolate-making workshops and sample organic, single-origin chocolates with distinct flavours derived from the region's diverse ecosystems. Immerse yourself in Peruvian culture and witness the connection between chocolate and ancient traditions.

Also read: Airbnb offers pink Malibu mansion ahead of Margot Robbie's Barbie release