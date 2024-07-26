Here's your to-do list for an exotic summer vacation in Dubai

Culinary bites

Dubai’s cosmopolitanism and indulgent luxuries in its options of food were well-reflected in the variety of culinary options available in the country. We took our picks from the home- g row n bu r g e r b r a n d , P i c k l w h i c h n o w boasts of several outlets across the city. We picked up t h e i r signature Chicken sando with customised spice and heat levels as per our taste buds. Made with fresh ingredients, the burgers were juicy, saucy, and meaty and yes the heat hit us right through!

The fine-diner, CLAP was not only extravagant in its look and décor but the food was equally delicious. We recommend aiming for their Sushi platter with a variety of tuna and salmon sushi, sashimi, pickled ginger and wasabi. Those with a sweet tooth must not give the dessert platter a pass which had ice cream sundaes, mud-pies, freshly cut fruits and more.

The Time Out Market outside the Dubai Mall can be best described as an assortment under the same roof. From Asian to Japanese, from Portuguese to Mexican, from Chinese to Lebanese, there was a variety to choose from. We settled for the Portuguese chicken roast which was perfectly cooked and succulent but we felt some spices would have elevated the taste.

Cassette Dubai had a completely easy-going and laidback café vibe. We saw several lunch meetings in progress and many who were co-working and gorging on the sumptuous meal. We opted for a range of burgers, salads, baked fish and French fries along with a minty mojito that we sipped while we watched the world go by.

We were floored by the Indian fusion spread at Revelry which took us back to our childhood. From the cocktail menu curated after the seasons of India to the food menu which had authentic Indian flavours but with a global twist, the nostalgia made our day.

With the most unusual name, Somewhere, boasted of a plethora of bohemian fare. From baos to corn salads, from crispy spring rolls to decadent desserts, the dishes with a Middle Eastern touch were truly appealing in presentation and flavour, both.