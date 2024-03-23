Are you looking forward to the upcoming long weekend during the Holi and Good Friday long weekend? India, with its diverse landscapes and cultural richness, offers several exciting options for delightful getaways.

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat in nature or an adventure-filled trip, there’s something for everyone. Here are some great travel destinations to consider for a memorable holiday in March.

South: Coorg

Nestled in the lush green Western Ghats of Karnataka, Coorg is a haven for nature lovers, offering breathtaking views and a serene environment. From hiking through dense forests to exploring historical monuments, Coorg offers an array of experiences. It is one of the most popular and easily accessible hill stations in South India.