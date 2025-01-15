Four unmissable activities during Magh Bihu you must be a part of

Magh Bihu, the harvest festival in Assam is celebrated with elegant grandeur and grace. While food definitely forms a major part of the festival, several activities are also organised which symbolises the festival and good luck. As a matter of fact, these activities bring together people — tourists and locals alike — and turns it into a vibrant community festival. Here are five activities that you should not miss during the Festival.
Majestic meji
Connecting nature with the community and a seasonal spirit are the mejis or traditional bonfire. These huge bonfires are lit under clear skies to symbolise the end of the winter season and the start of the new season. People come together around the flames and sing local songs, chants and pray. Many communities have their own rituals which they perform during the time.
Community feasts
Community feasts or bhoj is another experience to cherish during this festival. Assamese delights like pithas, larus, masor tenga and more made from freshly harvested vegetables, can not be missed. What more, every household have their own techniques and methods to make these mouth-watering preparations. But what makes these feasts different is the heartfelt invitation and gathering of people who share not only the food, conservations and memories but also make new friendships and acquaintances. Attending a bhoj in any village community captures the culinary essence and Assamese hospitality.
Cultural extravaganza
The elegant and graceful folk dance of Assam, Bihu, is a quintessential part of the festival. Sung by locals, especially around the bonfires, the performances are followed by dhols and gogona which create the foot tapping rhythms. Women wear the lovely Bihu attire with matching headgears while men put on synchronised costumes and make the audience sway to their beats – all with a happy smile. You can definitely drop by at the Mayfair Spring Valley Resort Guwahati to soak in a wonderful cultural spectacle through their grand performances.
Sound of ruralscape
If you are in Assam during the Magh Bihu festival, do make sure to spend at least a day at a village to understand the essence of the rural-scape. The tranquility, lush green paddy fields, quiet roads, pleasant mornings and chill nights around the warm fire, all adds to the understanding of the naturscape that Assam is so famous for. What more, the villagers often welcome visitors with warm smiles and open arms to be a part of their famous festival.