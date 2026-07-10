This Channapatna destination is equal parts winery, classroom and restaurant

Speaking of souvenirs, the gift shop is where you head towards to register for the winery tour, which takes you behind the label. With that done, we still had some time to spare before the experience commenced, so we headed to Rasa, the estate’s restaurant, that sat right opposite to where we were. Exhausted from the long drive, we needed refreshments, so we savoured a cup of cappuccino paired with yummy garlic bread.

Soon, we found ourselves walking past machines used for grape sorting, crushing and bottling phases. We then stepped into the enormous temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks where primary fermentation takes place, followed by the barrel room. Cool and dim, it holds rows of French and American oak barrels, the air carrying the distinct, slow scent of ageing wood and wine. The tour concludes outdoors in the vineyard itself, where several local grape varieties are grown and harvested before leading you to the tasting rooms.