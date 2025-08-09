Six reasons why bursting the bubble (wraps) works in real life!

No matter your age, isn’t bubble wraps the first thing you try to look into your parcel and packages, after the main content? One of the oddly satisfying things is bursting bubble wraps. The sensory feeling of touching the elevated spaces, and then bursting them one by one till the very last bubble, has always been relaxing and a mood booster. But do you know why you get this feeling of pure happiness when you start bursting bubble wraps?
Here’s the secret to the odd satisfaction you get while bursting bubble wraps
Often times, experts ask individuals to try bursting bubble wraps if they are going through an emotional upheaval. That is because the sudden pop of the wraps starts cooling down heightened emotions and help attain stability. While it is definitely visually appealing, emotionally helpful and memorable beyond ages, here’s a look what why the psychology of this classic stress buster really works.
Instant Action
The moment you burst a bubble and receive an instant response from the other end, it triggers the release of dopamine in the body. This hormone makes you feel satisfied and make you achieve Archimedes’ Eureka moment!
Best kinetic exercise
When it comes to bursting bubble wraps, all you need to do is find the spot and press it hard to hear the snap. While once or twice you do look at the sheet that you are bursting, after a while it becomes very mechanical. This repetitive action actually helps you stay calm and reduce anxiety beause things start falling into a known pattern.
Satisfying pleasure
While definitely one should not be taking any pleasure as they destroy anything, sometimes, little destructions – albeit harmless- does bring in a sense of pleasure. This helps in dealing with anxiety, anger, depression or simply releasing pent up thoughts.
Control of your actions
When things start going wrong, you tend to have a feeling that you are losing control over your actions and yourself. But bursting bubble wraps make you feel in control of the situation. This is because you are aware of the reaction that occurs every time you burst a bubble. In fact, there is no change in the reaction. Thus you can now start bursting the bubbles by moving your hands over a certain area or slowing your pace or vice-versa which makes it come under your control.
Nostalgia
Right from an eight year old to 80, bursting bubble wraps evokes a gentle smile, nostalgia and memory in everyone. In fact, sometimes so much is exchanged without actually speaking but just by bursting bubble wraps. Frenemies become friends, siblings stop fighting and team up, elders recall their fondest memories, friends make new memories and bonding and what more!
Scientifically proven
The most interesting part of bursting bubble wraps is that it is scientifically backed. In the University of Surrey, back in 1992, a study was conducted where it was found that those students who busted bubble wraps were much calmer and anxiety-less in their attitude. Thus, it was concluded that bubble wraps can definitely be counted as the OG low-level stress reliever, even before the finger fidgets arrived in the scene.
