Six reasons why bursting the bubble (wraps) works in real life!

Often times, experts ask individuals to try bursting bubble wraps if they are going through an emotional upheaval. That is because the sudden pop of the wraps starts cooling down heightened emotions and help attain stability. While it is definitely visually appealing, emotionally helpful and memorable beyond ages, here’s a look what why the psychology of this classic stress buster really works.

Instant Action

The moment you burst a bubble and receive an instant response from the other end, it triggers the release of dopamine in the body. This hormone makes you feel satisfied and make you achieve Archimedes’ Eureka moment!

Best kinetic exercise

When it comes to bursting bubble wraps, all you need to do is find the spot and press it hard to hear the snap. While once or twice you do look at the sheet that you are bursting, after a while it becomes very mechanical. This repetitive action actually helps you stay calm and reduce anxiety beause things start falling into a known pattern.