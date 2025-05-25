Your step-by-step digital detox routine that will last

1. Set clear intentions

Before you begin, ask yourself why you want to detox. Is it to sleep better, feel more present, or reduce stress? Defining your “why” keeps you focused and motivated. Write it down and keep it somewhere visible.

2. Start Small

Jumping into a full digital cleanse can backfire. Instead, begin with manageable changes. Try unplugging for an hour before bed, turning off non-essential notifications, or having a screen-free morning once a week. Small shifts lead to lasting habits.

3. Create Tech-Free Zones

Designate certain areas of your home, like the bedroom, dining area, or bathroom as tech-free zones. This physical boundary encourages you to be more mindful of your device use and helps reinforce healthier habits.