Can your favourite song help manage pain?

In hospitals, healing doesn’t always come from a syringe or a pill — sometimes it arrives through a strummed chord or a familiar lyric. At UC San Diego Health, nurse Rod Salaysay spends part of his shift easing pain through instruments of a different kind: a guitar, a ukulele and a carefully chosen songbook. Between rounds, he serenades patients recovering from surgery, offering soft vocals alongside the standard care. The playlist ranges from folk songs to gentle classics like Minuet in G Major, plus movie favourites such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow — the small, human-centred touches that break up the monotony of post-operative care.
The response is often instant. A strained expression relaxes. Shoulders drop. Vitals shift in measurable ways. “There’s often a cycle of worry, pain and anxiety in a hospital,” Salaysay explains. “But you can help break that cycle with music.” Some patients even request fewer painkillers after these musical interludes.
He is not alone. Over the past two decades, music has been steadily making its way into clinical settings, supported by research into what scientists call “music-induced analgesia” — essentially, music’s potential to reduce the sensation of physical discomfort. While no one suggests a melody can replace essential treatment, growing evidence indicates that music can soften pain perception, promote calm and offer patients a sense of control during a stressful experience.
Pain is not just a physical sensation; it is an emotional and psychological one too. “Pain is a really complex experience,” says psychologist Adam Hanley of Florida State University. “It’s created by the physical sensation, but also by our thoughts and emotional reaction to it.” That is why two people with the same injury may experience very different levels of pain — the brain’s interpretation matters as much as the body’s signal.
Music draws attention away from discomfort, acting as both a mental distraction and an emotional stabiliser. Scientists believe it engages wide networks in the brain, which may change how pain signals are processed. “We know that almost all of the brain becomes active when we engage in music,” says music therapist Kate Richards Geller. “That changes the perception of pain, but also the isolation and anxiety that come with it.”
Interestingly, choice seems to be a major part of the effect. Research shows patients benefit most when they select their own songs rather than receiving a standardised playlist. Familiarity may activate emotional memories, giving comfort and grounding. It is not classical music or jazz or ambient sound that works “best” — it is simply whatever the listener deeply enjoys.
In one study conducted at Erasmus University Rotterdam, participants listened to five genres — classical, rock, pop, urban and electronic — while undergoing a pain-endurance test involving exposure to cold. All five made a difference, but no single genre emerged as the most effective. The more personally meaningful the music, the longer participants tolerated discomfort.
“The simple act of choosing is powerful,” adds Claire Howlin, director of the Music and Health Psychology Lab at Trinity College Dublin. For patients with chronic conditions, that small act of agency can be emotionally significant in a setting where most decisions are made by medical staff.
Doctors and psychologists say the next frontier is understanding which neurological pathways are involved, and how far music can be used alongside other therapies. What is already clear is that it comes with no side effects and offers a sense of connection at a time many patients feel vulnerable.
Jazz singer Cecily Gardner has used music both personally and for others navigating illness. “Music reduces stress, fosters community and just transports you to a better place,” she says.
For hospitals around the world, that “better place” may not be a cure — but it may be a moment of calm, dignity, or even joy in the midst of pain. Sometimes, the right song truly is part of the treatment.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.