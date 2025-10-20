Can your favourite song help manage pain?

He is not alone. Over the past two decades, music has been steadily making its way into clinical settings, supported by research into what scientists call “music-induced analgesia” — essentially, music’s potential to reduce the sensation of physical discomfort. While no one suggests a melody can replace essential treatment, growing evidence indicates that music can soften pain perception, promote calm and offer patients a sense of control during a stressful experience.

Why music affects pain

Pain is not just a physical sensation; it is an emotional and psychological one too. “Pain is a really complex experience,” says psychologist Adam Hanley of Florida State University. “It’s created by the physical sensation, but also by our thoughts and emotional reaction to it.” That is why two people with the same injury may experience very different levels of pain — the brain’s interpretation matters as much as the body’s signal.

Music draws attention away from discomfort, acting as both a mental distraction and an emotional stabiliser. Scientists believe it engages wide networks in the brain, which may change how pain signals are processed. “We know that almost all of the brain becomes active when we engage in music,” says music therapist Kate Richards Geller. “That changes the perception of pain, but also the isolation and anxiety that come with it.”

Interestingly, choice seems to be a major part of the effect. Research shows patients benefit most when they select their own songs rather than receiving a standardised playlist. Familiarity may activate emotional memories, giving comfort and grounding. It is not classical music or jazz or ambient sound that works “best” — it is simply whatever the listener deeply enjoys.

Genre isn’t the key — preference is

In one study conducted at Erasmus University Rotterdam, participants listened to five genres — classical, rock, pop, urban and electronic — while undergoing a pain-endurance test involving exposure to cold. All five made a difference, but no single genre emerged as the most effective. The more personally meaningful the music, the longer participants tolerated discomfort.

“The simple act of choosing is powerful,” adds Claire Howlin, director of the Music and Health Psychology Lab at Trinity College Dublin. For patients with chronic conditions, that small act of agency can be emotionally significant in a setting where most decisions are made by medical staff.

A low-risk prescription with gentle benefits

Doctors and psychologists say the next frontier is understanding which neurological pathways are involved, and how far music can be used alongside other therapies. What is already clear is that it comes with no side effects and offers a sense of connection at a time many patients feel vulnerable.

Jazz singer Cecily Gardner has used music both personally and for others navigating illness. “Music reduces stress, fosters community and just transports you to a better place,” she says.

For hospitals around the world, that “better place” may not be a cure — but it may be a moment of calm, dignity, or even joy in the midst of pain. Sometimes, the right song truly is part of the treatment.