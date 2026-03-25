Doctors urge more women to embrace strength & weight training routines

During her first year at university, Elisabeth Bradley felt drawn to weightlifting after following a woman documenting her fitness journey online. The steady progress, tracked lift by lift, made strength training appear accessible. However, her first experience in the campus gym told a different story.

Bradley found herself alone among rows of men in the weight room. The unfamiliar setting and lack of peers made her feel conspicuous, and she soon retreated to the cardio area. Her experience reflects a broader pattern: many women continue to avoid resistance training spaces despite growing awareness of their benefits.

Improved gym design and education could encourage more women to lift weights

Health experts increasingly argue that this gap is not due to lack of interest, but rather environment and access. Research consistently shows that resistance training—using weights, machines, or bodyweight—supports cardiovascular health, improves mobility, and reduces blood pressure. It also plays a critical role in preventing osteoporosis and age-related muscle loss, conditions that disproportionately affect women.