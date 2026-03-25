Doctors urge more women to embrace strength & weight training routines

During her first year at university, Elisabeth Bradley felt drawn to weightlifting after following a woman documenting her fitness journey online. The steady progress, tracked lift by lift, made strength training appear accessible. However, her first experience in the campus gym told a different story.
Bradley found herself alone among rows of men in the weight room. The unfamiliar setting and lack of peers made her feel conspicuous, and she soon retreated to the cardio area. Her experience reflects a broader pattern: many women continue to avoid resistance training spaces despite growing awareness of their benefits.
Health experts increasingly argue that this gap is not due to lack of interest, but rather environment and access. Research consistently shows that resistance training—using weights, machines, or bodyweight—supports cardiovascular health, improves mobility, and reduces blood pressure. It also plays a critical role in preventing osteoporosis and age-related muscle loss, conditions that disproportionately affect women.
Despite this, participation remains uneven. Behavioural scientist Michelle Segar suggests that gym environments often feel unwelcoming or unfamiliar to newcomers, particularly women. A lack of visible representation in weight areas can reinforce the perception that these spaces are not designed for them.
Confidence is another significant barrier. Daisy Arauza, a mother of two, prefers home workouts but has considered joining a gym. Uncertainty about equipment use and gym etiquette, combined with self-consciousness about her fitness level, has held her back. The expectation of already being “fit” before entering a gym environment remains a persistent psychological hurdle.
Experts suggest that small but deliberate changes could make a difference. Clear guidance on equipment, introductory sessions, and more inclusive design could reduce intimidation. Increasing the visibility of women in strength training spaces may also encourage participation over time.
As evidence supporting resistance training continues to grow, the challenge lies less in convincing women of its value and more in reshaping the environments where it takes place.
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