The new Chetak e-scooter’s design is inspired by the original and features smooth simple lines, which lend it a timeless look.

Offered in four colours, the vehicle has a vibrant aura to it and should find a lot of youngsters opting for it.

As far as features are concerned, the Chetak gets a horseshoe-shaped LED headlight with DRLs, feather-touch activation switches, scrolling LED indicators and a large digital console.

All of this adds a retro appeal to the scooter and the attention to detail is commendable.

Powering the e-Scooter is an electric motor that draws its power from a high-tech lithium-ion battery with NCA cells.

The 3KWH battery provides a peak power output of 4.08 KW, which in turn gives the scooter a 95 km range on a single charge.

Speaking of which, the EV can be charged from a standard household 5-amp outlet.

Add to that, you get two driving modes, namely Eco and Sport that ensures an enjoyable riding experience.

Boasting a robust build quality, the Chetak is built on a rigid frame clad with sheet metal body parts.

It is touted to be a two-wheeler that is convenient to ride and makes for the perfect in-city commuter.

Produced at Bajaj’s Chakan facility, the Chetak will be sold in international markets as well.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD & Rakesh Sharma, ED of Bajaj Auto launch the EV Chetak

The Chetak Urbane edition with drum brakes is priced at INR 1 lakh, while the Premium edition with disc brakes will retail for INR 1.15 lakh.

— Vikram Gour