Honda is gearing up to launch the new WR-V in the Indian market and it has received a major mid-life update.

Offered as a compact urban crossover, the WR-V has been a rather successful product for Honda Cars India and with the new changes, the company is looking at further enhancing its market share.

The Honda WR-V has always been a good looking machine that carries a rather space-age edgy look with bold dashes of chrome to further enhance its appeal.

For the 2020 version, Honda has stuck to the same design, however, they have tweaked the exterior to offer a bolder more robust look that leans more towards their SUV styling.

You get a revised front grille and bumpers that definitely make it stand out and the advanced LED package is a welcome addition as well.

The package includes LED Projector Headlamps with Integrated DRL & Position Lamp, LED Front Fog Lamps and LED Rear Combination Lamps.

While Honda isn’t letting all the cats out of the bag just yet, the cabin has also received a change and is touted to be more upmarket than before with the addition of modern features including better connectivity.

The new WR-V gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines as the norms are scheduled to go into effect from 01 April 2020.

Both engines are expected to offer a peppy driving experience and will be rather fuel-efficient as well for that is a Honda trait.

As far as transmission options are concerned, we expect the WR-V to be offered with a manual box as well as a few CVT variants.

Set to go on sale in April this year, the Honda WR-V is expected to be priced quite competitively in the INR 8-10 lakh range depending on the variant.