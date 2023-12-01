Madras Art Weekend Edition II has graduated from a weekend to almost a week-long event

Nothing unites like art, in any form, does. If there is an alternate universe where we also exist, it is art and art alone. It’s not surprising thus, but overwhelming nonetheless, to see the entire city of Chennai come alive to celebrate the second edition of Madras Art Weekend (MAW), an initiative of the International Foundation For the Arts. From eminent artists in the city participating, to hotels opening their doors and hosting food festivals with the theme of art; to galleries and collectors joining in from other cities, and installations that will leave you in awe, this one-of-its-kind art festival has grown by leaps and bounds, as the brainchild behind Madras Art Weekend, Upasana Asrani also tells us. “We are double the galleries this year, so double the artists. In total, close to 100 artists and works will be showcased. The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) travel show alone has close to 180 artists!” she says, adding, “MAW was a weekend event last year; it’s almost a week’s event this year, so it has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of programming as well as collaborations. We have several new partnerships and we are delighted to have NGOs like Kairassi and NalandaWay Foundation participating. The inclusion of digital art by Nikunj Patel is a great addition to this edition; we are super thrilled about this collaboration. We also have galleries like Dhoomimal Archer, Palette Art Gallery and 108 Art Projects x Art Organics. Then, there are two international artists — Steve Messam and Clarke Reynolds — also the highlight this year. Moreover, Chennai galleries and gallerists have gone all out to showcase some phenomenal shows. All in all, the festival is a celebration of the entire city of Madras and its people; a coming together of the fraternity against the backdrop of this amazing city! What more could I ask for!”

Jeeshnu Ajidhas’ art

Art by Gary Archer

Nikunj Patel, who will be showcasing a piece (installation) called Man Vs Machine at MAW, says, “It’s a satirical projection mapping piece that pokes at modern society as a structure. This piece reads like an animated Rube Goldberg machine, brought into a spatial setting at The Park Hotel.”

The artist says he chose this particular installation because he loves taking his animation practice outside of his studio and into public spaces. “My concept was a very universal one, which I felt could be understood by any audience regardless of language or cultural differences. Animation is a great medium for representing abstract concepts and its visual ways; my intent here was to harness its ability in a clever way. I also feel projection mapping is usually slotted into a very “tech-forward” category of art, but I wanted the focus here to be the animation itself, rather than the tech,” says Nikunj.

He thinks MAW is a necessary initiative as they are reaching out to such a diverse range of artists in order to piece together what promises to be a very unique experience. “I feel it would be a gateway for a lot of artists into Chennai’s contemporary art world. It would also be a great chance for artists and patrons to interact with each other, adding some stir to the entire ecosystem,” he opines.

Artist Kavita Sunderrajan, originally from Bengaluru, who moved to Chennai 15 years ago, believes, “We are all connected. The only reason we differentiate ourselves from one another is because of the space between us. But what if that space wasn’t there?”

Just as she speaks, her artwork reflects the same emotions. She continues, “We have lost so much of ourselves, and separated ourselves from everything around us. Animals and other creatures see this simplicity; a child intuitively understands this too. We all come from the same source, integrated and connected in ways beyond our understanding. I use my art as a means to ignite this discussion within the viewer. My hope is to inspire people to reflect upon life in a world that seems to be moving further away from reality.”

Art by Kavita Sunderrajan

Kavita is displaying a couple of her paintings at MAW for the first time — A tiger and a young child. “My work represents the world we live in, every little creature big or small. All my artwork has actually sprung from this idea without me realising it. My painting style is also pieces coming together forming an entire picture (as is evident on our Cover picture, which is by Kavita). Growing up on a farm, my entire childhood till adulthood has probably made me think the way I do. The kind of happiness you get from just being in touch with the earth, feeling your feet on the ground is something that cannot be replaced,” she explains.

Lexus art car

Another highlight of this year’s art festival is Lexus bringing down their art car from Delhi to Chennai! “We are excited to present the Lexus Nature Electrified Elements! By incorporating textures, colours and forms inspired from nature, the design is based on integrating nature’s five elements that showcases earth’s grounding qualities, water’s adaptability, sky’s freedom and the sun’s transformative energy for electrifying and propelling us forward to crafting a better tomorrow,” says Rajenderan, CEO, Lexus, Chennai.

Ladies who lift by Karthika

Puviyarasan’s creation

Art by Yuvaraj

Artist Nivedita S, who is showcasing The Space Between Us (graphite on archival paper), tells us that it is an art project she began in 2022. They are real stories of real people across Chennai, distilled into vividly rendered, poetic images. “These works are the physical manifestation of honest and true conversations with people across all genres, ages, identities and orientations. Through this series, I celebrate the trials and hardships that shape us into the wholesome people that we are,” she says, and then, in a rather poetic way, sums it up: “Happiness is not the absence of sorrow. Peace is not the absence of differences. Love is not the absence of anger.”

Three of Nivedita’s artworks on display at MAW were exhibited at the Florence Academy of Art earlier this year. “I am in the process of creating more pieces in this series and exhibit the complete project in a gallery in India around June 2024,” shares the artist, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, and has spent the last four years in Chennai.

The Space Between Us by Nivedita S

We ask Nivedita to tell us what she thinks about MAW facilitating creative ideas and cultural exchange, and she says, “It’s quite refreshing and much needed to have an organisation in Chennai representing local artists, both emerging and experienced, of different genres. MAW gives artists a platform for recognition while also making art accessible to a wider audience. It is a powerful step towards establishing art as a more integral part of our daily lives in Chennai.”

At MAW, one cannot miss Steve Messam’s art installation that has a deep connection with something that Chennai is synonymous with — auto! Steve is an environmental artist based in County Durham, UK. His ephemeral site-specific installations re-imagine the everyday, interrupting historical landscapes and vacant architecture to help us perceive the familiar environment in a new way. Auto takes at its heart something ordinary and every day, and for the duration of the festival, is transformed into something extraordinary. Here, the auto-rickshaw is filled with a giant inflatable form. The spikes radiate from a central form that inflates against the inside of the vehicle keeping it in place by air pressure alone. The spikes extend over 3m in all directions. Talking to us about Auto, Steve says, “I wanted to elevate the mundane into a work of art. But the piece is not just about the auto, it’s about the city as a whole. I wanted to find the colours and textures of the city through locally sourced fabrics that, to me, feel like this place. The main interior form was designed and built in my studio in the UK, while the outer fitted jacket was made in Chennai with local tailors.”

Steve Messam’s Auto

With hotels hosting food festivals themed around art, we walked into one at the Park Hyatt. As we entered, two large canvases hung on the wall, both showcasing the same theme, talking about how humans have to overcome various barriers in their lives. They differed in details and the colour palette, one painted with cool colours adorned with warm palette; another painting, a series of small frames, 8-12, in number, some featuring text and others sporting an ink blot design in various colours depicting inception. All the artworks were showcased in a space near the lobby and were paired with a six course menu, which took us to three different restaurants, featuring various cuisines, mainly fusion, plated in a very eye-catching artistic manner.

Untitled (Townscape), 1965

Meera Mukherjee

Untitled (The Storm), c.1980s

As if that wasn’t enough to call MAW an extravaganza, KNMA is also presenting a constellation of artworks that highlight some of the significant artistic underpinnings that followed after India’s Independence and cultural emancipation from colonial rule. Curated by Roobina Karode, the collection encapsulates some stunning artworks from the old masters series and celebrated contemporary artists of our times. It also brings a live braille installation by Clarke Reynolds and a collection of sculptures created by students from the Mary Clubwala Jadhav School for the Deaf.

Emasculation without Tears, 1965

Untitled III, 1995

108 Art Projects, an art company based in Delhi, founded by Tarun Khanna and Art Organics, is bringing Landscape Forms and Figures presenting works of master artists with special feature on Lancelot Ribeiro. The other artists, whose works will be on display at MAW include Avinash Chandra, Bimal Dasgupta, Chintamani Kar, Himmat Shah, Jogen Chowdhury, KG Subramanyam, MV Dhurandhar, Nalini Malani, Narayan Sridhar Bendre, Piraji Sagara, Rabin Mondal, Reba Hore, Sadanand K Bakre, Sanko Chaudhuri, and S Dhanapal.

Now, that’s a healthy art attack!

December 1

Art Vandi exhibition by NalandaWay Foundation

December 1 & 2, 10:15 am to 4 pm

At Madras Literary Society

Raw Mango presents Sutr Santati — Textiles of Tamil Nadu curated by Lavina Baldota, Prabhu Viswanathan and Vipin Das

December 1 to 7, 6 pm to 7 pm

At Raw Mango

December 2

Glimmer — an exhibition of paintings by Olaf Van Cleef by ArtWorld Sarala’s Art Centre and Amethyst.

1 pm to 8 pm (Saturday & Sunday)

At The Folly, Amethyst

Linocut Workshop with Sandhya Gopinath.

11 am to 2 pm. By registration.

At InKo Centre

Shared Tides Residency Showcase - Chennai Photo Biennale in collaboration with Goethe Institute Chennai, Goethe Institute Sri Lanka and Kalam Jaffna

At Warehouse on First Cross, Kotivakkam, 6 pm onwards.

December 3

Treasures of Triplicane — a Heritage Sketch Walk with Madras Inherited. At Triplicane, 6:30 am to 08:30 am By registration.

Gallery exhibits

December 1 to January 15

