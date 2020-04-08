New Delhi, April 8 (IANS): Amid the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, acclaimed author JK Rowling has shared a post on her Twitter account, showing techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of COVID-19 after two weeks of illness.



The Harry Potter author shared the video with the caption: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks, I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I've fully recovered & technique helped a lot."



"I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that's recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone," she added.



In the video posted by Rowling, a UK hospital doctor named Sarfaraz Munshi describes a vital breathing technique for COVID-19 sufferers that could prevent the patients from contracting secondary pneumonia, which could prove dangerous to health.



The doctor said that his colleague Sue Elliot relies on the technique every day in intensive care. The video features a breathing technique that involves inhaling and exhaling, and holding breaths and a ‘big cough'.



Speaking to IANS about the breathing techniques recommended in the video, Vivek Nangia, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, said: "There are two parts of the video, the first part is deep breathing and coughing. While deep breathing is good to do (just like pranayama), one will never ask a COVID-19 patient to cough, as there is a high risk of transmission of the disease to the others."



"It is always advised to never ever ask a COVID-19 patient to cough. On the contrary, the patients are always given a mask to cover their faces so that the chances of spreading the infection through droplets can be minimised," Nangia told reporters.



The other part of the video focuses on lying on front, and that is supposed to prevent the development of secondary infection and basal atelectasis (that is, the collapse of the basal portions of the lungs).



"Lying on the front is referred to as prone positioning, and is basically done by patients who have involvement of lungs by COVID-19 or any other similar infection and it helps in improving the oxygen levels and also in preventing a basal atelectasis (collapse of the basal segments of the lungs)," Nangia said.



"As described in the video, it does not prevent a secondary pneumonia. However, it only helps in improving the oxygen levels in patients who have a long involvement in the presence of COVID-19 or any other similar infection, which could result in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) like situation," he added.