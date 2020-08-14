WASHINGTON (AP): Veteran reporter Bob Woodward's new book about President Donald Trump is titled Rage and will be released on Sept 15, less than two months before Election Day, according to web reports.

Publisher Simon & Schuster says the forthcoming book follows “Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest.” It says Woodward conducted a series of exclusive interviews with the president.

The listing also notes that Woodward obtained 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including one in which Kim describes their bond as something out of a “fantasy film.”

Woodward's first book about the Trump presidency, Fear, was published in 2018 and went to become No. 1 on non-fiction bestseller lists.

Simon & Schuster was the publisher of two books this year that were harshly critical of Trump: The Room Where It Happened, by former national security adviser John Bolton, and Too Much and Never Enough, by Trump's niece Mary Trump.