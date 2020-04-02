NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP): Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.

The 9 to 5 singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.

Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 pm EST for 10 weeks.

The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.