Singer Taylor Swift is pushing all her scheduled shows of this year to 2021.



"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Taylor said on Instagram stories, addressing her fans, according to reports.

"Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now, what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."



This summer, she was scheduled to perform at select arenas as part of her Lover Fest.



Meanwhile, Taylor has been practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.



"During this time I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious," Taylor said on a show.



"I think it's really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn't have to be an all-encompassing thing. We may be all isolated physically but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones—that is one of the great things about modern technology."



"So I hope you guys are doing a lot of self care in terms of staying connected to the people that remind you of home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing at this moment," she added.