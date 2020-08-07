London, Aug 7 (PTI): Iconic English rock band Black Sabbath is reissuing its 1970 album Paranoid to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to reports, the deluxe vinyl collection features the original album as well as a rare quadrophonic mix and recordings of two 1970 concerts.

The special edition will also include a hardbound book with liner notes, band interviews, rare photos, a poster and a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour, among other memorabilia.

Rhino Records is releasing the five long-playing record collection. The box set will arrive on October 9.

Apart from the eponymous lead single, the album Paranoid features songs such as Planet Caravan, Iron Man, Electric Funeral and Hand of Doom.