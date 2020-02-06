PICTURE YOURSELF SITTING by the picturesque Ambrai Ghat listening to morning ragas and Persian dastgah by Iranian musicians. Or enjoying soulful Sufi melodies by the calm and beautiful Fateh Sagar Pal lake. It’s hard to ask for a better setting to lose yourself when world music comes down to the City of Lakes. Conceptualised around the theme ‘We are the World: Unity in Diversity’, the fifth edition of the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival that starts on Friday, will bring together over 150 artistes from across 13 countries including Spain, France, Switzerland, Kurdistan, Iran, Portugal, among others.

“Over the years, the festival has become bigger. Not just in terms of participation but in terms of its curation as well. This time, we are bringing down immensely talented artistes like Habib Koite from West Africa, Spanish pop outfit Oques Grasses, Switzerlandbased rock band Schnellertollermeier, besides Rajasthani musicians. We are also extremely excited to feature 21-year-old folk singer from Jalandhar, Ginni Mahi,” says Sanjeev Bhargava, founder-director of Seher India, the organisers.

Spread over three venues — Ambrai Ghat, Fateh Sagar Pal and Gandhi Ground — the three-day festival offers immense diversity in music that celebrates different moods of the day. “This is perhaps the only festival in India where the time and mood of the day, as well as the ambience of the place, is taken into consideration while scheduling the performances,” adds Sanjeev.

While the morning session starts with meditative music, the afternoon slot is for romantic numbers by the lakes, while the evenings promise spirited and youthful music that can bring people of all ages together. Also look forward to performances by artistes such as Sudha Raghuraman, When Chai Met Toast, Mame Khan, Thaikkudam Bridge, French band No Jazz, and many others.

Don’t miss:

Feb 7

Ginni Mahi (India) | Shnellertollermeier (Switzerland) | When Chai Met Toast (India) | NoJazz (France)

Feb 8

Sudha Raghunathan (India) | Kiya Tabassian & Charbel Rouhanna Duet (Iran/Lebanon) | Out of the Box — Jail University Band (India) | Sara Correia (Portugal) | Ankur Tewari & the Ghalat Family (India) | Mame Khan (India) | Habib Koite (Mali/France) | Thaikkudam Bridge (India)

Feb 9

Ravi Joshi (India) | Mico Kendes (Kurdistan Region) | Pakshee (India) | Sattuma (Russia) | Taba

Chake (India) | Advaita (India) | Nikhita Gandhi (India) | Oques Grasses (Spain)

February 7-9. Tickets available online.

(Watch this space next week for a detailed report)

—Fathima Ashraf

