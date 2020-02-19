Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS): The first edition of Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival, which will host performances by artistes from the US, Canada, Brazil and more, will be held here from February 28 to March 1.



Sungazer (US), Kirk MacDonald (Canada), Joao Bittencourt (Brazil), Nikhita Gandhi (India) and Dhruv Vishwanath (India) are some of the musicians who will be playing at the three-day festival organised by Seher India in association with Unesco and Rajasthan Tourism.



The festival will take place at the iconic Central Park in Jaipur.



"Seher is conceptualising and producing the first-ever Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival - with the aim of opening the world of jazz and blues to Indian jazz aficionados."

"We are sure that this new festival will be loved and accepted by the audience who will definitely enjoy and get immersed in this music which ties many nations together," said Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director, Seher India.



Seher was also the one to conceptualise and start the Delhi Jazz Festival in 2011.



Sungazer (Photo: IANS)