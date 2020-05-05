Mumbai, May 5 (IANS): India's star-studded 'I For India' online concert, held in support of frontline workers of the COVID-19 battle on Sunday night, has raised a whopping INR 52 crore in donations so far, and still counting.



Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar took to their social media handles to share the donation amount, and thanked people for "watching, responding and donating".



The image posted by the stars read: "I for India: The Concert For Our Times, raises Rs 52 crore (and counting)."



It went on to reveal that: "I for India becomes world's biggest live fundraiser on Facebook by raising Rs 4.3 crore online (and counting). Corporate donors and philanthropists donate Rs 47.77 crore (and counting). I for India continues to get overwhelming attention and support from the world over. 100% of proceeds go to GiveIndia for COVID-19 relief work."



The stars posted a thank you note for the fans, too.



"From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let's continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate," they wrote while posting the statement.



I For India, the mega fundraiser concerts, which was live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday, saw a massive Hollywood and Bollywood participation.



Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh were among 85 artistes who participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for those affected by the novel coronavirus.





Also joining in were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.



International stars including Jack Black, Will Smith, Russel Peters, Mick Jagger, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also part of the concert.



Everyone did their bit to entertain the audience while performing at the noble show, which was organised by filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.