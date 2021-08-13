In an interview, HRVY talks about his song, 1 Day 2 Nights inspired by his favourite movie

With a melodious voice, and killer dance moves, moves, Harvey Leigh Cantwell, is a pop-star package. He started his career as a TV presenter and since then has produced cover songs and collaborated with artistes like Style G and Redfoo. He rose to fame with his track Personal which exploded on social media, making him a star overnight. Some even called him Generation-Z’s Shawn Mendes or Harry Styles. He recently released called 1 Day 2 Nights and we caught up with the 22-year-old to find out more about it and if he plans to visit India for a tour.

1 Day 2 Nights looks like an absolute party song. How did the idea of this track come to you?

Yes, the tune makes it a summer song. Initially, it was supposed to be a slow ballad but after a day of putting melodies down and thinking of lyrics, I decided that it was not working. Then the team and I changed our course and here we are with a pop-dance number.

The music video looks peppy and fun. How would you describe its theme?

We based it on the movie — The Wolf of Wall Street, which is my favourite film. It was perfect because people hadn’t been to offices for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And, I thought, what better than to host an office party for the music video.

Is there a genre of music you would like to tap into?

I'd love to tap into more of a ballad acoustic genre for sure, that’s the music that I listen to and that I feel I have a stronger connection to.

HRVY

You also happen to be a dancer. What are your favourite dance forms?

I love dancing so much, especially in my music videos. Earlier, I think the style that scared me the most was the ballroom. But, I did a little bit of that kind of dancing on a TV show. And, since then, I loved it.

You have already created a huge fan base in India. Will you perform here when things get better?

I will say that it is on my bucket list. The last time I visited and performed in India was in 2018 and it was crazy. I cannot wait to visit the place again for another show.

What is next for you?

I cannot wait to step out, travel, and revisit countries for tours. There are also a few music releases that will happen this year.

