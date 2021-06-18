Looks like even this year, Indians will be celebrating World Music Day mostly indoors due to the pandemic. But that is unlikely to dampen their spirit. And, while we may not attend live music gigs or concerts to celebrate our love for music, we can still jam with our favourite musicians. Here’s how music impacted the lives of these indie artistes.

In almost a decade-long career, Payal Dev has lent her vocals to several soulful compositions and hit tracks from Hindi cinema. She has been a part of Bajirao Mastani, Veere Di Wedding, and also worked with artistes like Badshah on songs like Genda Phool. She recently released Baarish Ban Jana, a single which has been trending at number 1 on various social media platforms. The singer tells us that music has had a positive influence on her. “I remember when I was still in grade five, I would always participate in the school functions, just so that I could get an opportunity to perform on the stage,” reveals Payal. She also jokingly adds that it was her hatred for studies that pushed her further towards singing, “I do not know if I am allowed to say this, but I hated studying. I found the music more interesting than math and science and thus here I am.” One of the first inspirations she drew was from AR Rahman and she hopes that one day the legend would sing with her on one of her compositions. She also shares a few suggestions for aspiring musicians, “You must constantly keep hustling. You mustn’t shift your focus from your music.”

Which of your songs would you be humming on June 21?

I think my pick would be Baarish Ban Jana. It sounds perfect for a monsoon evening.

Ankit Singh Patyal, famously known as Ikka, is a songwriter and rapper who has created several Bollywood partiy anthems like Dilbar, and the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania .The musician tells us that the first time he fell in love with music was when he heard Eminem. “It is not like I have never heard anything before I discovered Eminem. But the way I connected with his music made me realise that hip-hop was my calling,” Ikka shares and adds, “I would also like to collaborate with Jay Z and Kanye West as the two have had quite a strong impact on my career.” The rapper also has advice for those that are learning an instrument. He says, “You must remain consistent and refine your skills every day. Believe in yourselves and remember to stay humble.”

On Ikka's playlist for Music Day:

It will be a mashup of my tracks — Angaar and Level Up from the album I.

The Coastal Project’s lead singer, Ram Manoj Patnaik, started his musical journey recently in January 2021 but the band has already garnered quite a following in not just Hyderabad, but also in Ram’s home city, Visakhapatnam. The singer shares that his love for music started when he was a toddler. “On seeing my love for music, my parents enrolled me in Hindustani and Carnatic music classes,” he shares. The lockdown has been pretty fruitful for Ram. “I started learning how to use DAW to produce, compose, mix and master different tracks. I also have plans to learn the basics of Sound Engineering. Apart from these, I have also been active on Instagram collaborating with local musicians,” the singer reveals. Currently, he is working on an original composition with a close friend of his.

Ram's chosen tune for June 21:

My pick would be Asha Pasham from Care Of Kancharapalem.

The lead vocalist of Hyderabad’s famous outfit, Jammers, Krishna Tejasvi is a well-known name in the live music scene in Hyderabad. He shares, “I started learning music when I was eight years old. I would win several competitions and everyone around me including my teachers and family encouraged me to continue learning the art form. Back then I was too young to decide on my career, but it was in the year 2016, that I decided to pursue music full-time.” The 25-year old singer who on several occasions revealed his love for SP Balasubramaniam’s work adds that the band has been working continuously even during the pandemic to bring out original content for their listeners.

Krishna's top pick for World Music Day:

It is a toss-up between O Cheliya from Premikudu and Pranaya Raga Vahini.

