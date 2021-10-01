Hyderabad-based band Sarvam speaks about their love for Carnatic music ahead of their live show

With the live scene making a return, popular local bands are taking over the stages at cafes and restaurants across the city. A band that has been gaining popularity of late is Sarvam. Translating to ‘everything’ in Telugu, Sarvam is a four-member group and includes Vidyadhar Raghavan (vocals and keyboard), Samuel Jesse (guitar), Ag asthya Kumar (bass), and Ajay Reddy (drums). The four are college friends and they tell us that it is soulful music that connects them as a team. The band is known for their fusion music and Carnatic classical tunes. They are also fond of progressive rock with polyrhythmic sections, for they find the combination of mathematics and melody intriguing. We had a quick chat with the band’s vocalist Vidyadhar before their next show. Excerpts:

Sarvam is relatively new to the music circuit. How do you navigate the city’s live music scene?

Yes, we are indeed a new band. But, we are as local and Hyderabadi as anyone can get. I believe we have been around the city for enough time to understand its pulse and the kind of music that sets it grooving.

How did you feel coming back to the stage after the second lockdown?

The second lockdown was the most upsetting when it came to the live music scene. But this also allowed us to work on our music and develop as a band. But, now that we are back on the stage, I feel excited and cannot stop playing music.

Is there something that you all collectively enjoy other than music?

As I said, we have been friends for a while now, so yes, there are a couple of things we enjoy such as indulging in a plate of biryani or a cup of coffee.

Which is your favourite band from the city?

Oh, there are so many. All the bands I see performing have phenomenal energy and are quite supportive. But, if I have to name one band, then it has to be The Deccan Project.

Going forward what can the audience expect from the outfit? Are we going to see anything new?

Sarvam will present songs that will incorporate fusion elements into popular tracks. We are also working to combine melodious swaras and ragas with peppy numbers.

Sarvam will perform today at Hard Rock Cafe, Banjara Hills, 8 pm onwards.