Indulge speaks to four independent musicians about their experiences during the pandemic, and digital shows

Ever since the pandemic began, several shifts have taken place in the music industry. The lockdown fuelled the transition from live gigs to digital shows like never before. But now, as the industry is getting back on its feet, we speak to four independent musicians about their experiences during the pandemic, digital shows, and the music trends they are obsessed with.

Rohan Solomon

Rohan tells us that in the past five years, electronic music had taken over the scene completely. “People love DJs and remixes (sometimes even Rohan more than the original track). But in the last two years, since live shows have stopped, there has been a change in perspective about concerts.” Rohan feels that with virtual concerts, the demand for electronic music has decreased. There was a larger acceptance for storytelling and songwriters again. The musician informs us that he is not a huge fan of online shows. “A live gig is like a personal relationship with the audience,” he says. The singer is unsure about getting back to the stage but believes that there is a shift happening in the music scene. He adds, “I think we need to give it some time to settle and then see what the new normal is. Although, slowly gigs have opened up again and things are getting back to the way they used to be. It’s never going to be exactly

like that.”

Rohan Solomon

Favourite music trend:

I think Instagram Reels would be my answer (laughs).

Vasundhra Vee

Vasundhra remembers the sad reality of musicians during the lockdown, and acknowledges that she was one of the few privileged ones. While we have all celebrated the rise of indie music, the lesser reported fact is that a section faced literal starvation. But, she also says that if it weren’t for digital performances, the state of music would be even more deplorable. “I don’t prefer online events, but I am grateful that they created an option for artistes to work and for people to access entertainment,” she shares. She also says that she can’t wait to get back to live shows and adds, “The new normal is going to be better than the old normal. Yes, digital events will never be the same as live events, but they can be happy cousins. Both will go on as they must.”

Vasundhra Vee

Favourite music trend:

I adore the rise of regional rap music in India.

Gajendra Verma

The rise of independent music is what Gajendra Verma describes as the new reality of the Indian music scene. He feels this has given new artistes a chance to build their music careers without depending on cinema. “Many producers are investing in musicians now more than ever. This umbrella genre is also attracting the big names of Bollywood and television,” he reveals. He is also hopeful about getting back to live gigs and outdoor music video shoots. “Yes, definitely, and I'm looking forward to performing live and shooting outdoors. It has been a really long time, and I am really itching for it,” Gajendra shares.

Gajendra Verma

Favourite music trend:

I’m obsessed with the Afro-Caribbean sound, its melody and beats are addictive.

Jonita Gandhi

For Jonita Gandhi, the pandemic opened new doors for creating music and songwriting. The time gave her ample opportunities to relax, rewind and work on creating a few independent tracks. Speaking about digital shows, she shares, “The digital explosion has become a part of our lives and will continue to co-exist with live events. I, personally, don’t enjoy this format as there is a personal connection missing.” She adds that now, even virtual concerts are getting a new dimension. They are being hosted in

studios with proper lighting and sound, to give audiences real concert experience. She further explains, “I’m sure things will continue to evolve in the virtual concert space to make it better over time.”

Jonita Gandhi

Favourite music trend:

I am into the Urban Pop Punjabi music genre these days.