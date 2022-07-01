BTS’ J-Hope releases first single from his upcoming album, Jack in the Box

Member of the popular K-pop group BTS, J-Hope released the first single from his upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box today on July 1. The song, titled More, which dropped this morning, has got the artiste’s fans excited. The rock-grunge style music video presents J-Hope in a new light. In the song, J-Hope talks about his art and his journey. The song clocked in 5.7 million views in approximately four hours.

The K-pop singer shared the teaser for the song on June 29, 2022, which featured a key with the word 'more' engraved on it. The words are slowly illuminated as the intensity of light focused on the key changes. The album Jack in the Box will be released on July 15, 2022.

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper and songwriter who is part of the popular music group BTS. He released his first single back in 2018, titled Hope World, which received critical acclaim and reached number 38 on the Billboard 200 chart in the USA. Hope was also the first BTS member to feature on the Billboard Hot 100 for a solo track. His song, Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G debuted at number 81 on the chart in 2019.

BTS had recently announced a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. Their last released album, Proof debuted at number 1 on Billboard (equivalent to 314,000 sales, according to sources) on June 25, 2020.

Reports state that the album represents J-Hope’s personality, his vision as an artiste, and his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Talking to media sources during the project announcement, J-Hope said that he saw the album as a healthy step for him.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

